Main Event sets out to make every customer feel lucky with exclusive in-center promotion that includes free game play, Luck-themed birthday's, exclusive merch and Luck-themed Shirley Temples

PLANO, Texas, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Event Entertainment, Inc., one of the fastest growing family entertainment brands, has partnered with Skydance Animation on a number of in-center "Luck"-themed offerings that includes free game play, lucky birthday upgrades, exclusive merch and movie inspired Shirley Temples in support of Apple Original Films' "Luck," which debuts August 5 on Apple TV+.

Main Event Entertainment and Skydance Animation Partner to Celebrate the Premiere of the Apple Original Film ‘Luck’ (PRNewswire)

"Luck" comes from director Peggy Holmes ("Secret of the Wings," "The Pirate Fairy") and tells the story of Sam, the unluckiest person in the world. When she discovers the never-before-seen Land of Luck, she must unite with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around. The voice cast features Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O'Donoghue, John Ratzenberger and Adelynn Spoon. Award winning producer John Lasseter executive produces with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Eisenmann.

Main Event guests will have a chance to experience aspects of "Luck" firsthand with lucky in-center promotions at their local Main Event center. Main Event will be giving out, at random, $1-$1,000 in free game play with every purchase of a Fun Card package of $25 or more. Main Event birthday party goers will also receive a lucky upgrade to any birthday party booked between August 10 and October 4. Guests must be present to redeem.

Building off the success of Main Event's crowd favorite Shirley Temples, the brand will be releasing two new character-themed flavors, the Unicorn Shirley and the Black Cat Shirley. Both drinks will include delicious green and purple candy toppings. Main Event is the only place where you can try these character-inspired Shirley's for a limited time.

In August, Main Event will also be introducing their exclusive immersive game platform Quest Cube, developed in partnership with diversified entertainment company Pure Imagination Studios (Army of the Dead: Viva Las Vengeance; Alien Descent). Pure Imagination Studios is an award-winning independent entertainment studio that is inventing the future of storytelling for audiences of all ages through spatial computing, real-time technologies, virtual production and artificial intelligence. Their portfolio of projects has expanded fan engagement on multiple platforms for clients including DreamWorks, FOX, The LEGO Group, Marvel Entertainment, Merlin, Netflix, Rovio, Six Flags, Warner Bros. and others.

Launching in select Houston centers and as a part of the promotion, the first game featured in Quest Cube is Luck Randomizer Rush, inspired by the film. Luck Randomizer Rush gives players the opportunity to enter the Land of Luck and save the world! With Pure Imagination, Main Event and Skydance Animation's shared belief in family fun, this partnership and bringing to life the Luck Randomizer Rush game was a fun and creative process for all!

The partnership between Main Event and Skydance Animation is a natural fit given the shared commitment to developing unique, story-driven, values-based entertainment that brings millions of families across the United States together.

"We very much look forward to sharing this unique attraction with our guests at Main Event," said Chuck Taylor, Vice President of Entertainment at Main Event. "As a brand, we are continually trying to identify new ways to create one-of-a-kind entertainment experiences that bring families together. Skydance was the perfect partner to work with on our first movie partnership and we are so excited for the opportunity to transform Main Event centers into guests' very own Land of Luck through our in-center promotions."

"As we prepare for the premiere of 'Luck' on August 5, Skydance Animation is thrilled to be partnering with Main Event to give families another opportunity to experience the story and fun of 'Luck,'" said Luis Fernández, Head of Consumer Products at Skydance. "Skydance Animation and Main Event have a shared vision for quality entertainment for audiences of all ages, and we are excited to be bringing the film to life in such a bold and unique way."

For more information and details on which Main Event locations will be offering Luck in-center promotions, you can visit https://www.mainevent.com/ beginning August 10th.

About Main Event Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event operates 51 centers in 17 states across the country. Main Event offers the most fun under one roof with state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. Main Event is a premier sponsor of Special Olympics International, supporting via fundraising and serving as a venue for Special Olympics events nationwide. Main Event also is a proud partner of the Dallas Cowboys. For more information, visit mainevent.com .

About Skydance

Skydance is the diversified media company founded by David Ellison in 2010 to create high-quality, event-level entertainment for global audiences. The Company first launched with Feature Films and has since strategically expanded to include Television, Interactive, Animation, New Media and Sports, with studios in Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, Spain and Canada. Skydance's films includes the box office record-breaking Top Gun: Maverick, The Adam Project which debuted as the number one movie on Netflix, The Tomorrow War on Amazon Prime which became the number one streaming film upon its release, as well as the critically-acclaimed The Old Guard on Netflix. The studio's upcoming film slate includes The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Ghosted, Heart of Stone, and the seventh and eighth installments of the Mission: Impossible global franchise. In total, Skydance's films have earned more than $6 billion at the worldwide box office. Skydance Television is a leading supplier of premium scripted content across a range of platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. The studio's current slate includes the Emmy-nominated series Grace and Frankie, which became Netflix's longest running series following the release of its final season earlier this year, as well as Foundation, Reacher, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Condor, The Big Door Prize and an untitled spy series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in his first ever scripted television series. Skydance Interactive creates and publishes original and IP-based virtual reality and other immersive video games including the top-selling The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, which received several award nominations, including "Best VR/AR Game" at the 2020 Game Awards. Skydance New Media creates narratively focused interactive experiences crafted as original series, putting the audience at the center of the action and adventure, with the first production being with Marvel Entertainment. Skydance Sports develops premium scripted and unscripted sports-related content, documentaries and events. Skydance Animation develops and produces high-end feature films and television series with full production capability across two studios in Los Angeles and Madrid. The first two slated movies are Luck and Spellbound, the first short film is Blush, and the first series is Wondla, all premiering on Apple TV+. The Company's investment partners include Tencent Holdings, Redbird Capital, CJ ENM, and the Ellison Family.

