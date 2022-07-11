Proactis announces record breaking TCV growth across its international markets

WETHERBY, England, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proactis, the leading Source-to-Pay software solution provider for mid-market organisations, today announced that it has achieved £22m of Total Contract Value ('TCV') during the last 12 months to 30 June 2022. This is up by more than 100% against the comparative period and is in addition to a 42% increase in active pipeline since November 2021.

Since being taken private in July 2021 by growth investors, Pollen Street Capital and DBAY Advisors, the company has invested strongly in its Commercial and Technical teams with additions to Marketing, Sales, Customer Success and Product Management to drive growth in each of its market-facing territories - UK, North America, France, DACH, Benelux, New Zealand and Australia.

"Proactis has a clear strategic opportunity to become the international mid-market leader, and I am extremely pleased with the progress that we have made during this period. Mid-market organisations require a specific solution because they face unique challenges, and this level of growth shows that our message and offering resonates strongly with this important market segment that we serve," stated Tim Sykes, CEO at Proactis.

"Our new business, cross-sell and upsell performance and trajectory is extraordinarily good in both volume and value and the progress is testimony to our team's expertise and the positioning of our offer. Whilst progress is clearly significant, we do not stop here. Our investment and growth in key territories puts us in a very strong position but we will be adding more as we seek to realise the full potential we have, and I am confident of further growth in the coming months and years."

About Proactis

Proactis is a leading Source-to-Pay software solution provider for mid-market organisations across a range of service-led industries.

Proactis' end-to-end modular platform enables customers to control spend and manage supply-chain risk; improve compliance and governance of their purchasing activities; reduce the cost of goods and services; and deliver efficiencies, all through process digitisation and automation.

Proactis serves a rapidly growing client base of over 1,100 corporate and public sector organisations and 2 million suppliers, with over 3 million users in 100+ countries across the UK, Europe, North America, New Zealand and Australia.

