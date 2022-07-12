On-demand Staffing Innovator Qwick Brings on its First Chief Technology Officer

CTO aims to optimize user experience and back-end efficiency for the tech-heavy staffing platform

PHOENIX, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qwick, the leading on-demand staffing platform for hospitality businesses and professionals, is optimizing its tech-driven services with the hiring of the company's first chief technology officer, Gint Grabauskas. A technology veteran of over 25 years, Grabauskas will now lead Qwick's engineering and product functions. The company's technology departments have more than tripled in personnel since the start of the year. Under the new CTO, Qwick's tech teams will continue rapid buildout to meet heightened and growing demand.

As a tech-driven organization focused on unparalleled simplicity, flexibility and freedom in staffing, Qwick matches hospitality businesses with qualified food and beverage professionals. The gig economy service uses mobile apps designed for experienced pros seeking shifts that fit into their schedule and businesses looking to bolster their staff. Grabauskas is responsible for technology and product strategy and for further optimization of the Qwick apps and tech-related experiences among Qwick's pros and partners . He oversees the company's internal, proprietary technologies and algorithms that carefully match the two parties and drive automated efficiencies within the company.

Grabauskas said, "Qwick has made exciting progress as a technology company and as a forward-looking organization in staffing and the future of work. I look forward to further advancing the company's success with our very talented engineers and product managers and through optimized teamwork and tech development, both behind the scenes and user facing."

Grabauskas joins Qwick after serving as CTO at Offerpad for nearly four years and Vixxo previously. Before Vixxo, he was Vice President of Engineering at GoDaddy. Grabauskas's contributions and leadership helped GoDaddy go public in 2015 and Offerpad list in 2021.

Jamie Baxter, Qwick's Co-founder and CEO said, "It's our pleasure to welcome Gint to Qwick. He has had impressive success through his leadership and tech expertise, and his capabilities and leadership style fit perfectly at Qwick. I am proud to have him leading the way as we level up our tech capabilities into Qwick's next phase while innovating toward our mission to end understaffing in hospitality."

Qwick has grown in strides filling 332% more shifts in the first half of 2022 over what the company accomplished in the same period in 2021. Sign ups with professionals also increased 237% within the year. With the help of its new CTO, Qwick plans to further increase its availability to businesses and professionals by continuing market expansion and deepening its operations in each of the 22 U.S. markets it serves now.

About Qwick:

Qwick is the leading staffing-as-a-service platform that connects service industry Professionals directly with food and beverage shifts in real-time, provides them with the freedom and flexibility to work on their own schedules, and enables them to get paid in as little as 30 minutes after their shift. With a 97 percent shift fill rate and immediate access to a pre-vetted and certified sharing workforce, thousands of Business Partners across the U.S. rely on Qwick to end understaffing. Qwick is a growth stage company on a mission to change the way people work and has earned multiple recognitions nationally, including being a "Great Place to Work" in the U.S and one of the fastest-growing companies featured by Inc. Magazine. Learn more at qwick.com.

