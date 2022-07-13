Arelion Expands Connectivity in Atlanta Metro Network

Arelion's diverse suburban ring enhances Atlanta metro network connectivity in Douglas County and beyond

STOCKHOLM, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion today announced the expansion of its Atlanta metro network and new connectivity to the surrounding areas in Douglas County with the addition of a Point of Presence (PoP) in Switch ATLANTA, Switch's data center facility located at its Keep Campus in Lithia Springs, Georgia. Switch (NYSE: SWCH) is the independent leader in exascale data center ecosystems, edge data center designs, industry-leading telecommunications solutions and next-generation technology innovation. This expansion enables access to Arelion's number one Internet Backbone, AS1299, providing users and businesses with diverse, direct, high-speed connectivity options at the network edge. The most recent expansion reduces the need for routing through downtown Atlanta, offering enhanced speed and diversity connecting suburban scale campuses to support ongoing growth.

Arelion expands its Atlanta metro network with the addition of a PoP in the Switch ATLANTA data center located in Lithia Springs, Georgia. (PRNewswire)

Other key insights of this Atlanta metro network expansion:

Lithia Springs , west of downtown Atlanta in the Northeastern region of Douglas County , to Chattanooga as well as connecting the growth hub to the new Atlanta metro expansion. Arelion has completed a new long haul route connecting Switch's campus in, west of downtownin the Northeastern region of, to Ashburn and Dallas networks viaas well as connecting the growth hub to the newmetro expansion.

Atlanta . These include routes from Ashburn, VA via Charlotte, NC and from Tampa , Houston and Nashville . These new metro investments add connection diversity to Arelion's existing network routes into downtown. These include routes fromviaand fromand Chicago via

Douglas County has seen rapid data center investment in recent years, with over $4 billion spent since 2015. Arelion's investment reinforces the area as a rapidly growing data center hub.

Arelion's expansion means 5 diverse long-haul routes provide optimal resilience and scale for data traffic serving the Atlanta area, serving unique cloud deployments and availability zones with routing flexibility.

Arelion has invested in these new Atlanta metro networks to meet the accelerating demand for high-capacity bandwidth in the region. With this increased demand, Switch campuses offer Arelion's high-speed, secure internet backbone to meet the growing connectivity needs of their end users. Wholesale customers now have access to scalable, interconnected hubs with sustainable connectivity.

"The expansion is in response to the need and demand for high-capacity bandwidth in the region," said Art Kazmierczak, Director of Business and Network Development, Arelion. "Our continued investment helps further establish the Atlanta metro area as one of the top connectivity hubs in the country. Specifically, the hyperscale campus expansions in Douglas County and Lithia Springs help relieve some of the strain on the legacy carrier hotels in the area without compromising performance speed, connectivity diversity or bandwidth capabilities."

Through this Atlanta metro network expansion, Arelion is fulfilling its global connectivity vision with continued growth in North American markets, allowing historically underserved businesses and end-users access to high-speed, direct fiber-enabled Internet service at the network edge.

"Having Arelion join our exascale data center ecosystem in Atlanta allows us additional options to provide our customers with the high quality, low latency and diverse network services they demand," said Scott Gutierrez, SVP of Connectivity, Switch.

Businesses in the Atlanta metro area can now take advantage of Arelion's number one ranked global backbone, AS1299, as well as the local availability of high-speed IP Transit, Cloud Connect, DDoS Mitigation, Ethernet and IPX services for operators, content providers and enterprises alike.

About Arelion

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Discover more at Arelion.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Arelion

Martin Sjögren, Senior Manager PR and Analyst Relations

+46 (0)707 770 522

martin.sjogren@arelion.com

Media Contact

Jennifer Hodorowicz, Engage PR for Arelion

+1 919 622 4307

jhodorowicz@engagepr.com

Arelion, connecting a brighter future (PRNewsfoto/Arelion) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arelion