GrowPath Brings Case Management Efficiency Demonstration to Georgia Trial Lawyers Association Auto Torts Seminar

DURHAM, N.C., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowPath, makers of leading-edge software for legal intake, case management, and analytics, will be attending the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association (GTLA) Auto Torts Seminar at the Omni Amelia Island Resort in Fernandina Beach, FL, July 28-30. The company will demonstrate its multi-patented case management software, along with processes that can be put into place to help firms staff become more efficient.

The GTLA Auto Torts Seminar is part of the association's mission to protect the promise of justice for all by guaranteeing the right to trial by jury, preserving the independent judiciary, and providing access to courts for all Georgians. Attorneys attending the event are focused on helping crash victims seek justice.

"GrowPath's efficiency tools absolutely give more victims access to justice. We help law firms work cases more efficiently, so they can take on cases others may turn away," said GrowPath CEO Neal Goffman. "Our work ties directly to the mission of the GTLA, and helps firms work more profitably."

Attendees can learn how GrowPath helps firms to profitably handle cases of all types and sizes. From high volume pre-litigation cases, to trying lower value soft-tissue cases, to complex litigation cases, GrowPath's patented tools and features are built specifically for personal injury firms.

"People need help, and law firms need the tools to help them. That's why we're here," Goffman added. "We were born from the needs of PI firms and understand their needs completely. GrowPath is designed from the ground up to help them be better advocates for their clients."

GrowPath is a cutting-edge legal case management software delivering industry-leading solutions for personal injury law firms. By partnering with GrowPath, in addition to the benefits of using a market-leading platform, firms get access to some of the best and most creative minds in the industry. From the individuals leading our company to those working closely every day with our clients, we have years of real-world expertise building successful plaintiffs' firms. GrowPath is empowering firms to boost revenue by improving the efficiency of the services they deliver. To learn more, visit: https://growpath.com/demo.

