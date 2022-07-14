HUB INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES HUB BENEFITS SMARTVIEW

A New Benefits Technology Platform to Enable Employers to Maintain a Competitive Benefits Offering

CHICAGO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm, announced today the launch of HUB Benefits SmartView. Benefits SmartView gives employers richer insights to optimize and customize their benefits programs. The platform provides benchmarking across several key categories of employee benefits and risk control and creates contextualization of where a program could be improved, enabling an employer to enhance their competitive offering.

"HUB's investments in benefits technologies and data analytics platforms are more important now than ever before," said Jeff Faber, Chief Strategy Officer, HUB Employee Benefits. "HUB Benefits SmartView improves the client experience, provides more actionable guidance and delivers a more robust benefits planning solution by helping employers understand their current programs and the need to rapidly adapt and evolve them to attract and retain talent. It goes beyond traditional benchmarking, and guides clients on the strategies that their industry peers are planning and executing now and in the future."

As employers continue to view benefits as a critical incentive to attract and retain talent, HUB Benefits SmartView analyzes what a client offers their employees today and plans in the future, benchmarking these initiatives and their impact against their peers. HUB Benefits SmartView gives employers insights into their past strategies and the ability to author strategic roadmaps that examine:

employer cost reduction,

productivity & safety,

career & growth,

culture & connection,

health & energy,

money and security,

communication & engagement, and

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

About HUB International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, HUB International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, HUB's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

