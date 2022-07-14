Kyndryl to Modernize IT Infrastructure for American Honda Motor Company

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced a multi-year agreement with American Honda Motor Company, Inc. (AHM) (NYSE: HMC) that expands Kyndryl's work to include support of AHM's infrastructure transformation across its U.S. manufacturing plants, research and development, captive finance, and sales operations. This collaboration will support AHM's efforts to harness its data and bring more innovation to its customers.

(PRNewsfoto/Kyndryl) (PRNewswire)

"We've worked with Honda for many years and have helped them evolve their business as the mobility industry has undergone a major transformation of the consumer experience," said Matt Milton, President of Kyndryl U.S. "Honda is pioneering innovation in how it leverages data for value across its organization, and we're working side by side to help them modernize their operations to deliver on this future-forward strategy."

"At a time of rapid transformation for the auto and mobility industry, we're pleased to work with Kyndryl to realize critical business transformation enabled by IT that will allow Honda to prepare for our electrified future," said Adam Sparks, Assistant Vice President of Enterprise IT Services at American Honda Motor Co. "Kyndryl will contribute to efficiencies and competitiveness across all North America processes, which will help us establish new connected products and services."

AHM selected Kyndryl to simplify and centralize IT operations so it can invest more in innovation. Kyndryl will integrate an on-premises and cloud-based solution to support the deployment of a standard platform that centralizes management of all operations, including sales, finance, manufacturing and research and development operations.

Honda will gain enhanced efficiency and resiliency across its U.S. operations and be able to speed the deployment of modern tooling and technologies, as well as integrate and simplify its services catalogue. Kyndryl will also continue to run the core infrastructure that supports Honda's U.S. operations.

The north star of the work is for Kyndryl to support AHM in transforming its infrastructure foundation to streamline the management of data across mission critical operations and deliver improved experiences to customers.

The strength of Kyndryl and AHM's relationship was further underscored recently when Kyndryl received AHM's supplier award for outstanding value.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. Kyndryl's more than 90,000 employees serve over 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries around the world, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com .

Media Contact:

Kyndryl: press@kyndryl.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kyndryl