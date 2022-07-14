Mott Corporation Receives Presidential "E" Award for Exports

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo awards the President's "E" Award, the highest honor given to U.S. exporters, to Mott Corporation, a technology driven high precision filtration company.

FARMINGTON, Conn., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Mott Corporation, a technology driven high precision filtration company, received the President's "E" Award, the highest honor given to U.S. exporters. Mott is just one of 19 companies in the United States selected to receive the President's E Award.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo presents the President’s “E” Award to Mott Corporation President and CEO, Boris Levin (PRNewswire)

In recognizing Mott, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said, "Mott Corporation has demonstrated a sustained commitment to export expansion. The "E" Awards Committee was very impressed with Mott Corporation's record of export sales to 68 foreign markets. The company's development products to support the global transition to clean energy was also particularly notable. Mott Corporation's achievements have undoubtedly contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the U.S. economy and create American jobs."

Melissa Grosso, Director of the U.S. Commercial Service's Connecticut office, highlighted, "Mott Corporation supports many customers in transitioning to clean energy with its technology and helped to increase production of green hydrogen in many countries. The company's deep passion for solving the most complex materials engineering challenges combined with the ability to rapidly customize its solutions to specific customer needs to scale production globally is truly unique. I am thrilled for Mott Corporation's employees for this significant achievement and look forward to continued work with the company."

Boris Levin, CEO of Mott, added: "We are proud to receive this award. Our purpose is to inspire engineers to escape the ordinary. To do that, our employee owners create the best performing products for the most demanding operating conditions in the foremost needed markets of our times – semiconductors, clean energy, life sciences and space exploration – earning our customers' trust day after day."

For more information, please visit https://www.mottcorp.com.

About Mott: Mott is a technology-driven precision filtration company trusted by the world's best technical brands across four core markets: Semiconductors, Clean Energy, Life Sciences, and Space Exploration. Mott's products can be found in everything from lifesaving medical devices to artificial intelligence to the Mars Rover. Established in 1959 and headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut, the company is 100% employee owned.

About the President's "E" Award: The President's "E" Award was created by Executive Order of the President to recognize to persons, firms or organizations which contribute significantly in the effort to increase U.S. exports.

Media Contact: Patricia Cruickshanks, Sales & Marketing Services Manager, pcruickshanks@mottcorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mott Corporation