Walmart CEO Doug McMillon to be Honored at The Ad Council's 68th Annual Public Service Award Dinner

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Council today announced that Walmart CEO Doug McMillon will be recognized for his outstanding corporate citizenship at the organization's 68th Annual Public Service Award Dinner on December 1, 2022. The event will be held at the Glasshouse in New York City.

(PRNewsfoto/The Ad Council New York) (PRNewswire)

"Under Doug's leadership, Walmart has continued its longstanding commitment to building a better world," said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council. "From sustainability to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion and bringing communities closer together, Doug has truly demonstrated how corporate brands can be catalysts for social change. We are grateful for Walmart's support and look forward to our work together for many years to come."

Walmart has been an Ad Council supporter since 1986, most recently with the funding and activation of the COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative. Additionally, Walmart's contributions have supported the Ad Council's campaign welcoming immigrants, Belonging Begins with Us, Emmy-winning diversity and inclusion effort Love Has No Labels, and Workforce Readiness, helping people of all ages, experiences and backgrounds develop their skills for the rapidly changing job market. Walmart has also donated millions in media time and space across their platforms including Walmart.com and on in-store checkout screens.

"It's an honor to be recognized by the Ad Council for Walmart's work to help create 'a better life for all.' For more than three decades this purpose has been at the center of our work," McMillon said. "Walmart is guided by a desire to serve all of our stakeholders: customers, associates, shareholders, suppliers, communities and the planet. When we put the size of Walmart to work for them, it results in a better performing business that benefits all in the long-term."

Bringing together leaders at the intersection of media, marketing, advertising and technology, the Ad Council's Annual Public Service Award Dinner is the organization's largest fundraising event, with the last Annual Dinner in 2021 raising more than $6.4 million to support the Ad Council's national social impact programs. This year's event will be co-chaired by Jacki Kelley, incoming Ad Council Chair and CEO of dentsu Americas, and Ad Council Board Member William White, Chief Marketing Officer of Walmart.

The Ad Council is committed to ensuring that this year's in-person event complies with the latest safety guidelines at the time of the event. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination of all guests will be required.

To learn more about the event and to purchase tables or tickets, please visit the event's website.

THE AD COUNCIL

The Ad Council is where creativity and causes converge. The non-profit organization brings together the most creative minds in advertising, media, technology and marketing to address many of the nation's most important causes. The Ad Council has created many of the most iconic campaigns in advertising history. Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk. Smokey Bear. Love Has No Labels.

The Ad Council's innovative social good campaigns raise awareness, inspire action and save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org, follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook and Twitter, and view the creative on YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Ad Council