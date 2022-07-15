Boom Supersonic and Ministry of Supply Launch First-Ever Supersonic Travel Capsule Collection

Inspired by a sustainable, supersonic future, this high-tech capsule is fit to fly, even at 60,000 feet

DENVER, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boom Supersonic , the aerospace company building the world's fastest airliner, optimized for speed, safety, and sustainability, has announced a collaboration with Ministry of Supply , the MIT-founded apparel company that uses science to create comfortable, innovative and sustainable workleisure clothing. The exclusive capsule collection is inspired by a supersonic future where travel time is halved, sustainability is the standard, and comfort is always in style.

The Boom x Ministry of Supply Supersonic Capsule is an exclusive six-piece branded 'system' designed for those on the move. Each piece is designed to offer the ideal blend of engineering, performance, and comfort. (PRNewswire)

"Flying supersonic is not just a means of transportation—speed resonates with those who value productivity, treasure moments of joy, and believe in the power of science," said Gihan Amarasiriwardena, President and Co-Founder of Ministry of Supply. "We're thrilled to be able to bring this capsule to the world and inspire trips to those far-off destinations unlocked through supersonic flight."

"At Boom, our mission is to make the world dramatically more accessible," said Bob Stohrer, Chief Marketing Officer for Boom Supersonic. "Our collection with Ministry of Supply is styled to a future where we can explore the world with much greater efficiency and ease."

The Boom x Ministry of Supply Supersonic Capsule is an exclusive six-piece branded 'system' designed for those on the move. Each piece is designed to offer the ideal blend of engineering, performance, and comfort, and includes:

The world's fastest blazer. Like the world's fastest and most sustainable supersonic airline, Overture, the Kinetic Blazer is engineered for efficient travel, with warp-knit, wrinkle resistant stretch fabric. Kinetic has broken two Guinness World Records for the fastest half-marathon in a suit, and is crafted by a team that specializes in carbon fiber used for aircraft fuselages.

Coffee-powered socks. Atlas Crew Socks pair body-mapped cushioning with odor-absorbing, coffee-infused yarn, to maximize freshness from takeoff to touch-down.

3D Print-Knit eye mask. Moisture-wicking fabric helps to mitigate dry eyes, designed and knit in 3D to create a form-fitting, light-blocking seal around the eyes for more peaceful overnight trips.

Travel blanket. Made from 100% recycled material, this blanket is perfectly sized for travel, and moisture-wicking for next-level humidity control, creating a more comfortable microclimate in flight.

Weekend tote. An all-purpose tote large enough to carry the essentials, designed with tough, nylon-webbed shoulder straps for enhanced durability.

Travel cup. A vacuum-insulated stainless steel mug keeps your favorite travel beverage at just the right temperature throughout your journey.

The limited-edition supersonic travel capsule collection is available now at Ministry of Supply , while quantities remain. To explore the collaboration, please visit: https://www.ministryofsupply.com/all/boom-x-ministry-of-supply-supersonic-capsule

About Boom Supersonic

Boom Supersonic is redefining commercial air travel by bringing sustainable, supersonic flight to the skies. Boom's historic commercial airliner, Overture, is designed and committed to industry-leading standards of speed, safety, and sustainability. Overture will be net-zero carbon, capable of flying on 100% sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) at twice the speed of today's fastest passenger jets. Overture's order book, including purchases and options, stands at 70 aircraft, and Boom is working with the United States Air Force for government applications of Overture. Named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2021, the XB-1 demonstrator aircraft rolled out in 2020, and its carbon neutral flight test program is underway. The company is backed by world-class investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Prime Movers Lab, Emerson Collective and Amex Ventures. For more information, visit https://boomsupersonic.com.

About Ministry of Supply

Ministry of Supply is an MIT-founded clothing company that leverages advanced manufacturing techniques, innovative materials, and human-centered design to make clothing scientifically better and more adaptable for the modern hybrid lifestyle. For more information, visit www.ministryofsupply.com.

