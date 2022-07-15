Insight Partners Announces Enterprise Technology Exchange to Drive Unparalleled Innovation and Leadership Within the Enterprise Software Sector

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global software investor Insight Partners announced the establishment of its Enterprise Technology Exchange, a council of preeminent technology leaders in Europe and North America, who will drive enterprise innovation and leadership alongside Insight's portfolio of startup and ScaleUp software companies.

The Enterprise Technology Exchange will identify and discuss technology trends, advise and innovate with the firm's companies and leverage global networks to bring valuable insights to the software sector and enterprise ecosystem. With members from leading Fortune 1000 companies, Insight Partners and its portfolio companies will have the opportunity to benefit from the decades of wisdom and experience the Enterprise Technology Exchange leaders bring to the table – in a trusted, private forum.

Insight Partners' Enterprise Technology Exchange comprises distinguished executives with exemplary leadership experience from across the globe, including:

Boeing, Global CIO and Data Analytics Officer – Susan Doniz

Bayer, Chief Information Technology & Digital Transformation - Bijoy Sagar

Cigna, Global Chief Information Officer - Noelle Eder

Deutsche Telekom, Group Chief Information Officer - Peter Leukert

Mercedes-Benz Group, Global Chief Information Officer - Jan Brecht

Reckitt, Chief Information and Digitization Officer - Filippo Catalano

Schneider Electric, Global Chief Information Officer - Elizabeth Hackenson

S&P Global, Global Chief Information Officer - Swamy Kocherlakota

Walgreen Boots Alliance , Group Chief Information Officer - Francesco Tinto

Zurich Insurance, Group Chief Information & Digital Officer - Ericson Chan

Exchange Facilitator and former Chief Digital & Technology Officer at GSK - Karenann Terrell

"Today's announcement is the culmination of years of experience working with global technology leaders to help them access innovation that can bring about digital excellence and agility in their business operations. The knowledge transfer from startups and ScaleUps to enterprises, and vice versa, is invaluable to the vitality of the software sector and we are pleased to provide a forum for information exchange and learning between the innovation ecosystem and the corporate leaders of global business," said Elizabeth van den Berg, executive vice president at Insight Partners. "We are fortunate to convene this outstanding group of CIOs and we look forward to opportunities to collaborate on achieving common business goals for both emerging and established companies."

"I've spent my career learning how and working to drive innovation across a number of industries. I'm honored to be a part of the Enterprise Technology Exchange and to have this opportunity to continue that learning with such a distinguished group. I'm energized and motivated by our work on topics ranging from innovation and organizational transformation to new technical approaches and patterns that pave a smoother road to value creation." Noelle Eder, Global Chief Information Officer, Cigna

"Software is key for the digital transformation, not only for our company. ScaleUps play an important part in that, as they can be fast and innovative, while having proven to be relevant. I look forward to partnering with Insight and the leading CIOs in the industry as we explore with founders what will shape the future." Jan Brecht, Chief Information Officer, Mercedes-Benz Group

"Joining the Enterprise Technology Exchange is a privilege and an opportunity to engage with companies that are paving the way in developing break-through technologies to solve big problems. The team from Insight Partners is well versed in current and future challenges, which provides both tactical and strategic outlooks for the members. I am grateful to be part of a group of accomplished and inspiring leaders." Elizabeth Hackenson, Global Chief Information Officer, Schneider Electric

"Today's digital leaders and entrepreneurs are expected to navigate through uncertainty with agility, and through opportunity with velocity. The fusion of thought leadership between diverse global CIOs and founders of ScaleUps collectively creates a digital melting pot for applied innovation and value creation." Swamy Socherlakota, Global Chief Information Officer, S&P Global

"Throughout my career, I have always had an ambition to use technology to shape the future and support the development of various products and capabilities to inspire and benefit all stakeholders. Being a part of Insight Partners' Enterprise Technology Exchange is truly an acceleration of that work." Francesco Tinto, Global Chief Information Officer, Walgreen Boots Alliance

This Enterprise Technology Exchange follows on the heels of Insight Partners' Government Advisory Board which seeks to connect Government leaders with ScaleUps. Insight believes that with the right strategic partner and access to a dynamic global network, software companies can drive an outsized impact on the economy and job creation, and the Government Advisory Board and Enterprise Technology Exchange are pivotal to executing this powerful opportunity.

