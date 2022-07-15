Rally House Debuts 2nd Store in Iowa

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House is eager to branch out with new stores in fresh markets, which is why the company is delighted to announce a new location in West Des Moines, IA. Rally House Plaza at Jordan Creek joins one other existing Rally House store in the area, giving fans another dependable source for outstanding sports apparel, college gear, and localized merchandise.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewswire)

Rally House strives to deliver an unmatched selection of clothing, accessories, and gifts so that fans can easily flaunt their team and hometown pride. "We're excited to bring another Rally House store to the Des Moines metro area! Rally House Plaza at Jordan Creek will have an even larger assortment of merch for collegiate and pro teams from the Midwest, along with local favorites like the Iowa Cubs and Drake University," says Senior Store Manager Jeremy Treichel. "This is the friendly store that fills the gaps of what this community is craving!"

There's a wide-ranging assortment of teams available at Rally House Plaza at Jordan Creek, including the Iowa Hawkeyes, Iowa State Cyclones, Drake Bulldogs, KC Chiefs, and Green Bay Packers, to name a few. Plus, patrons can shop confidently, as this store carries high-quality products from esteemed brand names like Nike, Mitchell & Ness, New Era, and '47.

The team at Rally House Plaza at Jordan Creek also wants to assist residents and tourists in boasting their love for all things Iowa and Des Moines. That's why there's an array of locally inspired products to browse, with legendary designs from the acclaimed RALLY Brand™.

Customers will appreciate the straightforward and fun shopping environment at this new Rally House store near Des Moines. Still, tons of products are available online at www.rallyhouse.com that can ship to all states.

To remain caught-up on store news, Rally House recommends that customers visit www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-plaza-jordan-creek or follow Rally House Plaza at Jordan Creek on Facebook (@RallyJordanPlaza) and Instagram (@rallyjordanplaza).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 100+ locations across 13 states.

