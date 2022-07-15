Tailwind Launches Expanded Email Marketing Capabilities in Continued Evolution as a Full-Suite Marketing Platform

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailwind , a leading small business marketing software platform, has now made email marketing integrated with social content generation and scheduling accessible on all new Tailwind subscription plans, including the free plan. The move marks an important step towards Tailwind's vision of offering an end-to-end marketing automation experience for small business owners.

"What we set out to create was a marketing system with unique tools that would save a lot of time, not a little, and would act like the marketing team our members needed," says Tailwind's CEO and Co-Founder, Daniel Maloney.

"We started with social media scheduling and publishing in the distribution space, specifically for Instagram and Pinterest, and moved the core experience to multi-network with the addition of Facebook publishing. Now, we've added email creation and publishing to the offering so users can manage distribution on their most important channels from within our platform."

Tailwind's users will now be able to manage their email list, create campaign emails personalized to their brand and build email automation workflows alongside their social media campaigns within the new tool.

"Tailwind makes it easy to keep it all in alignment. I have so many tools and accounts and Tailwind makes it so simple," says Christine Martell, Founder of Visuals Speak and Tailwind subscriber. "Without it, it's complicated so I don't send as many marketing emails as I should."

"We've found that a few repeated patterns really hurt small business success, including prioritizing just one or two marketing channels, not having a clear strategy or system, and struggling with the creative elements of marketing. Email marketing is no exception," says Paul Yokota, Lead Product Manager at Tailwind.

"By adding easy-to-use email capabilities with clear use cases within our product, we're alleviating the stress of managing that channel for small businesses. We're also providing the tools to help grow their businesses, save time and level up their marketing efforts across the board."

Tailwind is backed by Pilot Growth Equity .

About Tailwind:

Launched in 2015, Tailwind is a leading small business marketing platform that helps entrepreneurs, creators, sellers and marketers plan, create and execute world-class marketing campaigns across digital marketing platforms including Email marketing, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

