AZ Central Names Arevon a Winner of the Arizona Top Workplaces 2022 Award

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arevon Energy, Inc. has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Arizona Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"Our people are the most important part of our business. Arevon doubled its workforce in the past year, and we have focused on maintaining our collaborative culture while growing the team," said chief executive officer John Breckenridge. "We are honored that Arevon is being recognized as an employer of choice as we lead the energy transition."

Arevon Energy, Inc. was formed in August 2021, combining Arevon Asset Management with a premier renewable energy infrastructure financing team. The Arevon team brings a depth of experience and handles every aspect of developing and owning renewable energy assets from financing through construction to long-term commercial operation. The Arevon platform features more than 160 wind, solar, and energy storage power plants in sixteen states, delivering clean energy to utilities and corporations across North America.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

About Arevon

Arevon Energy, Inc. is a leading renewable energy company, supplying clean energy to utilities and corporations across North America. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., and New York City, Arevon uses innovative approaches and leading-edge technology to finance and manage projects from development through construction to long-term commercial operation. Its financial prowess and industry expertise come together to improve the structure and performance of its platform of 160+ wind, solar, and energy storage power plants. For more information and a list of open positions, please visit: www.arevonenergy.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

