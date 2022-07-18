Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center Launches BellRinger, Local Bike Ride to End Cancer

Bike ride to raise millions to fund cancer research with inaugural October ride

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- profToday, Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center launched BellRinger , a bike ride and community movement to end cancer. BellRinger opened registration for its inaugural 25-, 50-, and 100-mile fundraising ride on Saturday, October 22, 2022 that will bring together more than 1,000 riders and raise more than $2 million. Riders include local cancer survivors, cancer researchers, and others united to end cancer. All funds raised by BellRinger will support lifesaving cancer research at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center .

"Today, and together with our partners at MedStar Health, community members, and businesses, we are proud to launch BellRinger to fund breakthroughs in cancer research," said Dr. Louis M. Weiner, Director of Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center and Director of the MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute. "We are also proud to announce our community's goal to raise $15 million in the next five years to fund critical investments in lifesaving treatments."

"For more than 50 years, the team at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center has dedicated their work to finding ways to prevent, detect, and treat cancers, to supporting survivors and their families, and to addressing health disparities in our Washington, D.C. community," said John J. DeGioia, Georgetown University President. "With all of us coming together, BellRinger can deepen and transform our support of cancer research here at Georgetown."

Riders interested in participating in BellRinger can sign up now to train for 25-, 50-, and 100-mile bike rides. BellRinger is a top-notch, fully supported ride and one of D.C.'s only rides with a 100-mile option. Riders will enjoy upscale food and beverages throughout the weekend, beginning with a kick-off party the evening before the ride (Oct. 21) at Georgetown University where riders and their guests will come together alongside their teammates to enjoy live music in a festival-like atmosphere. The ride starts from Georgetown University the following morning (Oct. 22) on a scenic course under the D.C. area's fall leaves, escorting riders out of D.C. and into rural Maryland. BellRinger riders will have access to fully stocked rest stops, on-route support vehicles, and safety officers at intersections to guide the way. The ride concludes at finishes lined with riders' friends, families, and supporters cheering them on and celebrating their physical and fundraising achievements.

"If you hate cancer, there is room for you in the BellRinger community," said Chris Timko, BellRinger Executive Director. "We've designed the 25-mile course with casual and beginner riders in mind, while the 50- and 100-mile routes will pose a steeper challenge for more experienced cyclists."

Those interested can click here to register and learn more. Riders can also create teams to train and fundraise together with friends and family. BellRinger is offering complimentary group training rides led by expert local ride leaders in the months leading up to BellRinger Weekend to help riders build endurance and become comfortable riding in groups.

BellRinger, Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center's year-round community effort to end cancer, is a bold project to unite the community around a common cause. BellRinger's inaugural ride will take place on October 22, 2022 and stretch from Washington, D.C. to Urbana, MD. Georgetown Lombardi is the only National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated comprehensive cancer center in the D.C. area and has been a leader in cancer research for over 50-years–from breakthroughs in breast cancer treatment, to contributing to the creation of the HPV vaccine to prevent cancer, to enabling "bench to bedside" research and clinical trials with their academic health system partner, MedStar Health.

About Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center

Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center is designated by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) as a comprehensive cancer center. A part of Georgetown University Medical Center, Georgetown Lombardi is the only comprehensive cancer center in the Washington D.C. area. It serves as the research engine for MedStar Health, Georgetown University's clinical partner. Georgetown Lombardi is also an NCI recognized consortium with Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center in Bergen County, New Jersey. The consortium reflects an integrated cancer research enterprise with scientists and physician-researchers from both locations. Georgetown Lombardi seeks to improve the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of cancer through innovative basic, translational and clinical research, patient care, community education and outreach to service communities throughout the Washington region, while Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center in Bergen County, New Jersey serves communities in northern New Jersey. Georgetown Lombardi is a member of the NCI Community Oncology Research Program (UG1CA239758). Georgetown Lombardi is supported in part by a National Cancer Institute Cancer Center Support Grant (P30CA051008). Connect with Georgetown Lombardi on Facebook ( Facebook.com/GeorgetownLombardi ) and Twitter ( @LombardiCancer ).

About BellRinger

BellRinger is Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center's year-round community effort to end cancer. BellRinger riders train and fundraise for cancer research in advance of BellRinger Weekend, a 25-, 50-, and 100-mile bike ride starting in Georgetown on October 22, 2022. For more information, visit https://BellRinger.org/ and follow BellRinger on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

