STILLY - NEW READY-TO-DRINK COCKTAIL IN A CAN LAUNCHES ACROSS MINNESOTA TO UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND

CUSTOMERS ARE PROVING TO MAKE STILLY THE SIGNATURE COCKTAIL OF SUMMER 2022

STILLWATER, Minn., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STILLY, the new brand of ready-to-drink cocktails in a can that was released to liquor stores across Minnesota earlier this month, is already making a big splash among consumers.

STILLY beverages are NOT seltzers, and they're not your ordinary cocktails in a can; they're an all-new category of unique adult beverages called a "stilly." A "stilly" is a light and refreshing cocktail made with premium vodka or other distilled spirits, fine bubbles, a squeeze of natural juices, and natural flavors. The exact ingredients and processes used to make a "stilly" are a closely guarded secret, but consumers are proving to love the taste of this unique and naturally refreshing beverage.

STILLY branded beverages hit liquor stores throughout Minnesota days before the 4th of July holiday. A little over two weeks later, consumers can find them in over 300 liquor stores across Minnesota. New stores are being added daily.

"We have been overwhelmed by the demand and could not be more excited for what's ahead," said Nick Barthelemy, CEO and Co-founder of STILLY SPIRITS, LLC., based out of Stillwater, MN. "We are already selling through supply into late summer and fall. We are thrilled people love our product as much as we do."

The company introduced three distinctly delicious flavors of the "vodka stilly" in a variety pack (6 cans/3 flavors) of 12 oz slim cans for $14.99. The three varieties available now include "Partymaker+" (cranberry lime), "Vibe Machine" (grapefruit), and "The Fuzz" (peach). More flavors will hit the market soon.

"We rarely see a launch this successful. Customers are buying out the product within days of it reaching stores," said Keith Donovan, general sales manager for Bellboy Corporation, the distributor of STILLY branded beverages. "We pre-sold the entire first run before it even hit the production line, and the demand from our customers continues to grow with every person who tastes it."

What started as an idea less than a year ago, with the support of family and friends, has turned into not only a new product line but a lifestyle brand. "We all live for the enjoyable moments in life. So we want to inspire people to take a moment, crack a STILLY and a smile, relax, have fun, and enjoy the STILLY Life, all while making memories together," said Barthelemy.

Later this summer, the company will launch a line of merchandise, including hats, T-shirts, coolers, golf accessories, boat flags, etc., to be sold on Stilly.com.

About STILLY™:

The company introduced three distinctly delicious flavors of the "vodka stilly" in a variety pack (6 cans/3 flavors) of 12 oz slim cans for $14.99, with more to be launched in the fall. The three varieties available now include "Partymaker+" (cranberry lime), "Vibe Machine" (grapefruit), and "The Fuzz" (peach). STILLY branded beverages can be found at more than 300 liquor stores throughout Minnesota.

STILLY™ is owned by STILLY SPIRITS LLC, based out of Stillwater, MN. For more information, go to Stilly.com and follow on social media @drinkstilly.

Distribution contact:

Keith Donovan

General Sales Manager

Bellboy Corporation

Kdonovan@bellboycorp.com

(612) 615-1412

Media contact:

Bridget Nelson Monroe

bridget@bellmontpartners.com

612-255-1110

