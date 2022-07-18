Sun East Joins 13 Area Credit Unions and Three Legislators to Deliver 3,035 pounds of Food and Funds to Philabundance

ASTON, Pa., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 14, representatives from fourteen 14 credit unions and three legislators delivered 3,035 pounds of non-perishable food items as well as donated $26,100 to Philabundance's South Philadelphia warehouse. Loree Jones, president of Philabundance expressed her gratitude for the credit unions' continued support, emphasizing the need is often greater during the summer months when students are out of school. Rep. Mike Zabel said it was great to see such overwhelming support from credit unions as well as his constituents. However, he stated he hopes there comes a time when children as well as adults don't have to go hungry, and we no longer need to have food drives to offer assistance.
The following legislators and credit unions participated:
- Senator Maria Collett
- Representative Jennifer O'Mara
- Representative Mike Zabel
- American Heritage Federal Credit Union
- Ardent Credit Union
- BHCU
- Franklin Mint Federal Credit Union
- Freedom Credit Union
- Merck Sharpe & Dohme
- Norristown Bell Credit Union
- Penn Federal Credit Union
- Reliance Federal Credit Union
- Sun East Federal Credit Union
- Superior Federal Credit Union
- Tri County Federal Credit Union
- TruMark Financial® Credit Union
- Ukrainian Selfreliance Federal Credit Union
With inflation surging along with school programs paused for the summer, there has been an increase in the number of people needing assistance to feed their families. "Sun East is proud of our commitment to people helping people, and humbled by the generosity of our employees," said Sun East's President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Kaczenski.
Sun East Federal Credit Union, founded in 1949, is a full-service, not-for-profit purpose driven financial institution serving the savings, borrowing, and virtual banking needs of 50,000+ members, 1,250 employers, and multiple other organizations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, and New Jersey. Sun East has over $820 million in assets with branches throughout the Quad-State area, nationwide ATM access, and online and mobile banking. For more information, call 877- 5-SUNEAST or visit www.suneast.org.
