Cadmium Partners with Bear Analytics

The insights-as-a-service provider drives deeper understanding for users of Cadmium's learning and event platform

FOREST HILL, Md., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadmium announced today that they have partnered with Bear Analytics to strengthen the digital product and service offerings of both organizations in the learning and event technology industry.

The partnership, which facilitates the connection between users of Cadmium technology and Bear Analytics' Bear IQ platform, enables data-driven decision making for organizations evaluating the effectiveness of their online learning and event programs.

Cadmium is an event and learning software provider offering continuing education, professional development, and content management solutions. Bear Analytics is a leading data analytics firm that delivers insights to meeting planners and continuing education professionals through their flagship product, Bear IQ.

"We are excited to be partnering with Cadmium and surfacing insights from their award-winning software. We share in the common thesis that powerful analytics drive better event outcomes and empower organizers to answer their most pressing questions," says Joe Colangelo, co-founder and CEO of Bear Analytics. "Bear IQ was designed to showcase the value centers of events easily, across exhibits, content, and audience."

The Bear Analytics platform offers numerous advantages to Cadmium's customers in the live event and online learning industries. Bear IQ synthesizes more than 100 metrics to deliver clear insight into audience, exhibitors, content performance, and more. The partnership thus helps meeting planners and continuing education professionals evaluate the efficacy of their events and educational initiatives in order to maximize efficiency and revenue.

"We are delighted to partner with Bear Analytics," says Paul Zickert, Vice President of Partnerships at Cadmium. "Bear IQ will help our customers make the most of Cadmium technology and achieve new levels of insight into the impact of their live and on-demand content."

Together, Cadmium and Bear Analytics will help their customers drive greater impact with their events, online education, and—ultimately—their audience.

About Bear Analytics

Bear Analytics empowers the events industry to be more data-driven. Our founding team of event professionals build tools for the world's leading events to address the pain points of quantifying attendee engagement, audience composition, and growing revenue. Bear IQ is the industry-leading event analytics platform for live, hybrid and virtual events. These include clients such as the National Association of Home Builders, National Confectioners Associations, and RE+ Events. Learn more at www.bearanalytics.com.

About Cadmium

Cadmium simplifies the production of live, hybrid and virtual events and maximizes the value of online learning with a single, flexible platform designed to capture the chemistry of people, ideas and knowledge. The company's software products are trusted by more than 1000 content-driven organizations worldwide to generate revenue, drive customer retention, and lower operational costs for their events and education initiatives. For more information, visit https://gocadmium.com.

