Hoag Digestive Health Institute Welcomes Dr. Elizabeth Raskin as Surgical Director of Inflammatory Bowel Disease Program

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has recruited innovative colorectal surgeon Elizabeth R. Raskin, M.D., as surgical director for the Margolis Family Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Program within Hoag's Digestive Health Institute. Dr. Raskin comes to Hoag from University of California, Davis Medical Center, where she served as Chief of the Division of Colon and Rectal Surgery and Director of Robotic Surgical Education.

(PRNewsfoto/Hoag Memorial Hospital...) (PRNewswire)

With nearly 20 years of experience in state-of-the-art technologies and surgical techniques, Dr. Raskin's patient-centric approach provides cutting-edge, comprehensive, compassionate care to improve surgical outcomes and speed recovery. Her expertise includes laparoscopic and robot-assisted surgical techniques to treat complex colon, rectal and anal conditions, and she is often asked to lecture, teach and train surgeons of all levels on robotics.

"Dr. Raskin is a perfect fit for Hoag in that, in her own words, she challenges doctors to 'use their experience, instinct and imagination to reach beyond traditional boundaries to pave the way for better healthcare today and tomorrow,'" said Robert T. Braithwaite, president and CEO of Hoag. "She embodies Hoag's ethos of innovation, and we are proud to welcome her to our growing Digestive Health Institute."

Skilled in minimally invasive surgery, Dr. Raskin views robotic surgery and developing technologies as means to improve patient treatment options and outcomes. She is impressed by Hoag's commitment to robotic surgery: Hoag has been designated as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery (COERS) from the Surgical Review Corporation.

"Hoag is known for putting patients first and for supporting technologies and treatments that advance the standard of care," she said. "I'm excited to be joining Hoag's Digestive Health Institute and collaborating with Dr. Caroline Hwang, among other distinguished colleagues, to bring world-class IBD care to Orange County and our region."

Though a sought-after expert, Dr. Raskin considers herself a "perpetual student." Her intellectual curiosity extends beyond surgery to include energy medicine and functional healing as an adjunct to surgical care. Her publications include research about IBD, complex diverticular disease, and ostomy creation and care. She has written and contributed to many peer-reviewed publications and textbooks and has presented multiple national and international lectures on a wide array of colorectal topics.

"Dr. Raskin shares our belief that moving the needle in leading-edge, evidenced-based techniques and innovations can improve lives," said IBD Program Director Caroline Hwang, M.D. "We are excited to work with her to further advance our digestive health treatments and services for the communities we serve."

Additional information about Hoag's Margolis Family IBD Program can be found at www.hoag.org/IBD.

ABOUT HOAG

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery system in Orange County, California. Delivering world-class, comprehensive, personalized care, Hoag consists of 1,800 top physicians, 15 urgent care facilities, 10 health & wellness centers, and two award-winning hospitals. Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of health care services that includes six institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular, neurosciences, women's health, and orthopedics through Hoag's affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute , which consists of an orthopedic hospital and four ambulatory surgical centers. Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County by U.S. News & World Report and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California, as well as a designated Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). For more information, visit hoag.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian