KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

CARMEL, Ind., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Auction Services, Inc., d/b/a/ KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, will release its second quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

KAR Global logo (PRNewsfoto/KAR Auction Services, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

KAR will also be hosting an earnings conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by KAR Chief Executive Officer Peter Kelly and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Eric Loughmiller. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-877-300-8521 and entering participant passcode 10169145, while the live web cast will be available at the investor relations section of karglobal.com.

The archive of the webcast will also be available following the call and will be available at the investor relations section of karglobal.com for a limited time.

KAR Contacts

Media Inquiries: Analyst Inquiries: Jill Trudeau Mike Eliason (317) 796-0945 (317) 249-4559 jill.trudeau@karglobal.com mike.eliason@karglobal.com

About KAR

KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in about 75 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has employees across the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, Uruguay and the Philippines. For more information and the latest KAR Global news, go to www.karglobal.com and follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KAR Auction Services