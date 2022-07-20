Liberty Defense Announces Beta Trial Update

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2A), a leading technology provider of detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce that it has finalized plans for the start of the upcoming beta trials of its HEXWAVE™ walkthrough security detection system, with the first beta unit on track to be delivered to its testing location by the end of August 2022.

The Company will deploy beta units in several settings, including a place of worship, an MLB stadium, a large state university, and in major airports for airline employee screening. Liberty has also expanded the number of planned beta sites to include more locations given the increased level of interest in the HEXWAVE and its ability to screen people efficiently for concealed metallic and non-metallic threats. These testing sites will expand to include more target market verticals including a cruise ship terminal, government buildings, and more. Beta testing will continue over the coming 12 weeks.

Since the last product update, the Company has continued to significantly improve the performance of the HEXWAVE system and has collected over 45,000 scenes incorporating a wide range of threat types, threat orientation, and various body types to train its Artificial Intelligence (AI) software. This improved performance of the walkthrough system will allow for advanced detection of today's evolving threats that include 3D printed guns, as well as liquid, plastic, and powder explosives.

HEXWAVE uses millimeter wave, advanced 3D imaging, and AI for enhanced detection capability, processing over 720 people per hour depending on the concept of operations. The system provides security operators with an automatic go/no-go decision, and a seamless experience for patrons and passengers.

"Liberty has continued to hire the best and the brightest to support building out an extremely robust software and hardware configuration as we prepare to launch the beta," says Liberty Defense CEO Bill Frain. "We are thrilled with the progress and look forward to getting HEXWAVE into real-world testing locations next month starting at our first beta site."

In other news, Liberty Defense will be among a select group of companies presenting in person in Boston, MA, at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on August 10, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. ET. The presentation can be viewed at the link following the conference: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord76/lddff/2613024.

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2A) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

