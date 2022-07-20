Lytx Introduces Asset Tracking to Complement its Fleet Management Solutions

All-new service offered to help reduce powered equipment loss and streamline fleet management

New maintenance features for Lytx Fleet Tracking Service coming later this year

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx® Inc., a global leader in video telematics solutions, has launched the Lytx Asset Tracking Service to augment its industry-leading fleet management solutions. Available now in the U.S. and Canada, the Asset Tracking Service can be used by fleet managers looking for a streamlined approach to locating and managing their powered equipment. The company also announced several new maintenance enhancements for its Fleet Tracking Service, which are slated to release later this year.

Lytx Launches Asset Tracking Service (PRNewswire)

With nearly $1 billion dollars of large machinery lost or stolen in the United States every year, today's fleet managers need an efficient solution that can quickly help them secure and locate their most important powered assets.

Available now, the all-new Lytx Asset Tracking Service is designed for fleet managers who need timely information about their powered equipment. The service consists of the Lytx Asset Tracker hardware and a monthly subscription per unit that grants customers access to the customizable software via a Lytx account.

Lytx Asset Tracking Service

Asset tracking is essential for customers with mixed fleets since the location of assets can change quickly. Without a means of locating and tracking equipment, companies can be exposed to theft and loss of equipment.

By installing a Lytx Asset Tracker device into a powered asset and using the tracking software, companies can quickly obtain important data such as the asset serial number, current estimated location, last connected time, and the last movement date. Customized real-time alerts provide additional visibility including how long the equipment has been dormant, current battery level, and when an asset enters or exits a defined area.

Paired with Lytx's Fleet Tracking Service, asset tracking can provide fleet managers with the peace of mind of knowing where both their vehicles and essential powered equipment are at all times. This full-view visibility gives fleet managers and business owners the ability to track history and travel patterns to determine vehicle and equipment usage, as well as whether they need to buy more equipment or offload some.

Although Fleet Tracking Service is not required to purchase Asset Tracking Service, subscribers to both services have the additional benefit of being able to view their vehicles as well as their powered equipment in one integrated map.

Lytx Fleet Tracking Service

Asset Tracking is the latest offering to join Lytx's fleet management solutions. Customers looking to streamline their fleet management solutions under one single platform can add Lytx's Asset Tracking Service and Fleet Tracking Service today. For fleet managers who need to regularly access fleet status, manage driver efficiency, and keep their vehicles running in top condition, Lytx Fleet Tracking Service provides a seamless solution.

Enhanced by video, Lytx's GPS fleet tracking software allows companies to easily manage and monitor their vehicles and assets in the field so that they can respond faster, complete more jobs, decrease theft, and improve customer satisfaction. With an installed GPS-enabled device, fleet managers can gain visibility into arrival, idle, and departure times, leading to faster decision making and reduced fuel costs.

Lytx Fleet Tracking Service can be customized to suit all fleet needs, including setting defined areas called geofences, configuring interactive maps, and analyzing specific trends and performance. Video-enabled devices can enhance asset tracking by providing video evidence to help protect drivers and reduce claims costs in the event of a collision, as well as with supporting investigations of damage incidents or missing equipment.

New maintenance enhancements are currently in development and will be added to Lytx's Fleet Tracking Service later this year. Those new capabilities include:

Preventative Maintenance by Calendar – Fleet managers will be able to proactively configure and schedule vehicle service intervals with due dates set by calendar day. This can help with performing time-based vehicle maintenance, which can result in fewer vehicle failures.

Preventative Maintenance by Engine Hours – Managers will also be able to track engine hours and have the option to schedule maintenance by engine hours, which can help measure the wear and tear on vehicles.

New customers interested in learning more about Lytx's fleet tracking and asset tracking services can obtain additional information here.

For more details on Lytx Asset Tracking Service, go here.

About Lytx

Lytx is the global leader in fleet management services. Our solutions harness the power of video to empower drivers and fleets to be safer and more efficient, productive, and profitable so they can thrive in today's competitive environment. Through the Lytx platform, direct and reseller clients access our customizable services and programs spanning driver safety, risk detection, fleet tracking, compliance, preventative maintenance, and fuel management. Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and 1.6 million drivers in more than 60 countries worldwide. For more information about Lytx, visit www.lytx.com, @lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn, our Facebook page, or our YouTube channel.

Contact:

Jason Andersen

CorpComm@lytx.com

