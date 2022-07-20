Protiviti Named One of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Millennials by Fortune and Great Place to Work

Consulting firm commended by its millennial employees for offering a rewarding career

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to the 2022 list of Best Workplaces for MillennialsTM by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work. The annual list, which is based on anonymous survey responses from more than 413,000 U.S.-based millennial employees, recognizes companies that create the most consistently positive experience for millennials. Protiviti is in the large company category (1,000 or more employees) and has been recognized on this list on four previous occasions.

Our people are empowered to advance their careers within a highly supportive and inclusive workplace.

"Our people are empowered to advance their careers within a highly supportive and inclusive workplace," said Jessica Harrison, senior director, people and culture, Protiviti. "We offer interesting and impactful client work, extensive on- and off-the-job training, deep mentoring relationships, and numerous benefits designed to support our people at all stages of their careers with Protiviti and help them realize their full potential."

The Best Workplaces for MillennialsTM list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies are only considered for the Best Workplaces list if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

"These companies value their millennial workers by showing genuine care, flexibility and purpose in ways that matter to this generation," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "They expect company values to be lived by their leaders, which, in turn, elicits their loyalty and trust. Congratulations to the Best Workplaces for Millennials for their hard work."

Protiviti was ranked #15 on the latest Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, its eighth consecutive year on this list, and ranked #6 among large companies on the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area® 2022 list. In 2021, Protiviti was named by Fortune as a Best Workplace for Diversity™, Working Parents™, Millennials™ and Women™ and was ranked #14 on Great Place to Work's list of Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services™. Protiviti was also named to the 2021 PEOPLE Companies that Care® list.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

