360training Introduces Workplace Safety Scholarship for University and Trade School Students

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 360training's Workplace Safety Scholarship Program provides $1,000 tuition each semester for students pursuing undergraduate or trade school education. For the upcoming Fall semester, it is open to applications until August 17th, 2022.

What's the Purpose of the Workplace Safety Scholarship?

This scholarship is part of 360training's mission to support people who do the right thing and promote workplace safety.

360training's mission is to provide training that builds a safe, healthy work environment. As the leading provider of OSHA-approved training, they encourage and support individuals who do the right thing through education and action to maintain workplace safety. This scholarship program is an important part of that mission.

Who is Eligible for the Scholarship?

To be eligible for this scholarship program, a student must meet the following requirements:

Be a US citizen

Have received a US high school diploma or its equivalent before the start of the 2022 Fall semester

Plan to attend a university or trade school in the United States

What are the Requirements?

360training will select a scholarship winner based on responses to the essay prompt. The scholarship team at 360training will review essays based primarily on content. Organization, development, and word choice will be considered.

A winning scholarship essay must:

Be 500-750 words

Be entirely free of spelling, punctuation, and grammatical errors

Include cited sources

Apply by visiting the 360training website here .

About 360training

Since 1997, 360training.com , Inc. has provided individuals and businesses with online regulatory-approved training, facilitating a safe, healthy environment for the communities they serve. The company has delivered over 11 million training plans across multiple brands, including HIPAA Exams , Meditec , AgentCampus , VanEd , TIPS , OSHAcampus , OSHA.com , and Learn2Serve . Please visit www.360training.com or their social media accounts on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn to learn more.

