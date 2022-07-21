Oscium Releases New Wi-Fi 6/6E Spectrum Analyzer

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Oscium is announcing WiPry Clarity, a tri-band Wi-Fi spectrum analyzer that visualizes wireless activity on Wi-Fi 6/6E as well as legacy bands (2.4 & 5 GHz).

The WiPry Clarity is the 6th generation of the award-winning WiPry product line, and it improves on an already impressive history of innovation and recognition. Since the first WiPry was released in Sept 2011, the product line has won the following major awards: ACE Awards winner, R&D Finalist, ECN Impact Award, Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award.

With WiPry Clarity, Oscium has focused on hardware performance as the target. Matt Lee, Co-Founder & CTO of Oscium, said, "as we evolve into a tri-band world, the marketplace needs 6E visibility. And we've worked hard to deliver to our customers exactly what they've asked of us: a tri-band Wi-Fi spectrum analyzer."

Bryan Lee, President at Oscium, added, "I'm very proud of what our team has accomplished. Not only have we built a professional grade spectrum analyzer for Wi-Fi 6/6E, but we have a number of software partners that are already integrating their solution into our hardware, extending and increasing the value this tool to the marketplace. And that just means more options for the community!"

Here are some examples of how the WiPry Clarity delivers exceptional value:

On the hardware side, the WiPry Clarity has a frequency range of 2.2 – 7.25 GHz (although the initial software release only supports Wi-Fi bands). The unit is ~50% smaller than the previous version; no batteries are needed as the USB draws power from the host device (PC / Mac). And the performance is clean and crisp with 25 KHz frequency resolution & 0.5 dBm amplitude resolution.

On the software side, Oscium offers a fully featured Wi-Fi spectrum analyzer with the following application ranges:

2.4-2.5 GHz (390 KHz resolution)

5.145-5.860 GHz (1.396 MHz resolution)

5.925-7.125 GHz (1.786 MHz resolution)

As always, no software subscriptions are required to access the Oscium software.

Availability

WiPry Clarity hardware can be ordered today for $1,000. Visit us at oscium.com to purchase or for more information. WiPry software is free on the PC and Mac. Compatible devices as of this press release are listed by operating system:

Windows 8 and higher – all PC's with USB 2.0 port.

Mac OS 10.10 (Yosemite and higher) – all Mac's. (Support coming soon.)

About Oscium

Through the evolution of our company, we released the first tri-band Wi-Fi spectrum analyzer to ship in 2022. This USB tool, called WiPry Clarity, is built for PC / Mac and offers professional grade performance for the wireless pro. WiPry Clarity visualizes all RF spectral activity for Wi-Fi 6/6E as well as legacy bands (2.4 & 5 GHz).

Oscium also delivers innovative test equipment accessories that connect to a smartphone or tablet transforming the host device into a portable troubleshooting tool for field technicians. Hardware can be purchased from Oscium and free software apps are downloaded on either Google Play or in the Apple App Store. Oscium has been delighting customers since 2010 and currently offers the following products for purchase:

WiPry 2500x (Wi-Fi Spectrum Analyzer 2.4 & 5 GHz)

WiPry 790x (handheld spectrum analyzer 755-928 MHz)

WiPry 340x (handheld spectrum analyzer 300-464 MHz)

iMSO-204x (handheld oscilloscope)

