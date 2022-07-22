Encentive Web3 OS Integrates TokenPocket DeFi Wallet

Pedge cooperation in expanding and lowering entry barriers to Web3

SINGAPORE, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encentive has integrated its Web3 operating system with the TokenPocket to enable TokenPocket's millions of users to access the Encentive platform as well as Encentive users to have further DeFi wallet options. TokenPocket supports leading chains/cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, TRON, HECO, MATIC, AVAX, OKT, EOS, FTM, Polkadot, Cosmos, IOST, and more.

The TokenPocket tie-up adds momentum to Encentive's drive to increase crypto adoption and everyday use cases with the Encentive Web3 OS DeFi Module Builder, a turn-key solution that enables community leaders, influencers, and enterprises to instantly create and customize modules for their own DeFi marketplaces for crypto tokens and NFTs. Encentive's Web3 OS capabilities include farming, staking, NFT market places, GameFi, OTC, and more. With these tools community leaders who use TokenPocket can dramatically increase the empowerment and growth potential of the communities they serve. Encentive enables anyone with a community following to create a DEX overnight and customize the DEX's properties to best serve and incentivize that community.

In recent months, TokenPocket has integrated a number of leading Web3 projects such as TwitterScan, GateChain, and BitTorrent Chain.

TokenPocket effectively becomes a powerful extension of Encentive's Web3 OS. The partners will jointly explore Web3 development opportunities, particularly to optimize the user experience, adding momentum to Encentive's core mission to help users and organizations to leverage powerful Web3 applications. Moreover, as the Encentive and TokenPocket ecosystems deepen their integration, a leading model for application deployment and access will emerge, lowering barriers and accelerating the inevitable migration of Web2's billions of users to Web3.

About Encentive

The Encentive Web3 OS enables code-free overnight deployment of peer-to-peer DeFi apps and marketplaces starting from a community of one, plus fiat/crypto on/off ramps. Any individual or organization can establish the next great DeFi app or marketplace almost instantly, complete with farming and staking, fine-tuned to benefit and serve the governance needs and trading preferences of their own unique communities and missions. The Encentive Web3 OS DeFi dApp Builder gives users the power to build their own core teams and communities around their own style of incentives, setting and adjusting transaction fees, stake-pool interest, referral rewards, governance protocols, and more.

About TokenPocket

TokenPocket is the world's leading multi-chain self-custodial wallet, which supports mainstream public chains including BTC, ETH, BSC, TRON, Polygon, Solana, HECO, Klaytn, Avalanche, OKC, HSC, Fantom, Polkadot, Kusama, etc. The trinity of TokenPocket mobile wallet, chrome extension wallet, and hardware wallet has been formally formed. The Secret Recovery Phrase and Private Key are stored in the user's own device and the user can fully control his own crypto assets. TokenPocket has provided reliable services for over 20 million users around the world. The number of monthly active users exceeds 3.5 million and the users are located in more than 200 countries around the world.

