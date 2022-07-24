Bible Seminar Draws Pastors and Church Leaders Worldwide

NEW YORK, July 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful seminar on July 4th, New Heaven New Earth, Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, hosted an online event on Saturday, July 23rd for pastors and church leaders around the world.

Chairman Lee Man-hee of New Heaven New Earth, Shincheonji Church of Jesus testifies at the Bible seminar on July 23rd, 2022 (PRNewswire)

Titled "Prophecy and Fulfillment of the Old and the New Testaments," the new Bible seminar testified to the 66 books of the Bible's secrets of the kingdom of heaven and the new covenant, the Revelation. The event featured Shincheonji Church Chairman Lee Man-hee as the main speaker, who explained the entire book of Revelation, chapter by chapter.

Chairman Lee emphasized that the prophecy of the book of Revelation was fulfilled and came true. He asked listeners to confirm and believe the testimony of the witness who saw the fulfillment of the events of Revelation. He also spoke directly to the pastors attending the seminar.

"Pastors who have hope in heaven must make a decision right away," Chairman Lee said. "According to the Bible, according to God's will, we must receive the book and hear from the person who witnessed this work in the field."

A series of Shincheonji Church seminars released since the fall of 2021 have attracted more than 20 million YouTube viewers globally. Seminar content has included the introductory, intermediate and advanced curriculum of the church's mission center, which teaches the Bible from Genesis to Revelation, free of charge.

In 2019, 103,764 students graduated from the Zion Christian Mission Center after completing a rigorous theology course in less than one year. Even when the Covid-19 pandemic reached its peak, the mission center had more than 20,000 students graduating in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Another graduation of 100,000 students is planned for the end of 2022.

Shincheonji Church's rapid growth has also continued despite slander and persecution from politicians and more established Christian groups and denominations.

Interest in its teachings and ability to explain the entire Bible clearly has led to requests for the church's educational materials domestically and abroad. Thousands of pastors across multiple continents agreed to sign an MOU (memorandum of understanding) with Shincheonji Church, opening the door for collaboration.

