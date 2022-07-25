Daqo New Energy to Announce Unaudited Results for the Second Quarter of 2022 on August 3, 2022

SHANGHAI, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo New Energy" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2022 ended June 30, 2022 before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 3, 2022 (8:00 PM Beijing / Hong Kong time on the same day).

The dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

Participant dial in (U.S. toll free): +1-888-346-8982

Participant international dial in: +1-412-902-4272

China mainland toll free: 4001-201203

Hong Kong toll free: 800-905945

Hong Kong local toll: +852-301-84992

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and ask to join the Daqo New Energy Corp. call.

Webcast link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=h0088h2l

A replay of the call will be available 1 hour after the conclusion of the conference call through August 10, 2022. The dial in details for the conference call replay are as follows:

U.S. toll free: +1-877-344-7529

International toll: +1-412-317-0088

Canada toll free: 855-669-9658

Replay access code: 8742766

To access the replay through an international dial-in number, please select the link below.

Participants will be asked to provide their name and company name upon entering the call.

About Daqo New Energy Corp.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo" or the "Company") is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry. Founded in 2007, the Company manufactures and sells high-purity polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. The Company has a total polysilicon nameplate capacity of 105,000 metric tons and is one of the world's lowest-cost producers of high-purity polysilicon.

For more information, please visit www.dqsolar.com

