Macronix to Present on Ultra-Low Power, Memory-Centric Computing During Panel Sessions at Flash Memory Summit; Company Also Will Showcase its Latest NVM Solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337), a leading integrated-device manufacturer of non-volatile memory (NVM) solutions, today announced it will have company experts present on two technical panels and exhibit its latest NVM solutions at next week's Flash Memory Summit (FMS). Macronix America Technical Marketing Manager Omar Mohammed will be part of the Wednesday panel session Ultra-Low Power Market Trends and Non-Volatile Memory System Design Strategies for IoT, Handheld and Wearable Applications, along with representatives from Garmin, KPGM and PRGA, a consulting firm for Medtronic. On Thursday, the company will host a panel session Flash Enables Memory-Centric AI Computing in Computational Storage, featuring Macronix Product Marketing Manager Donald Huang. Each panel session will be followed by a question-and-answer period. Additionally, Macronix will also exhibit at FMS the latest solutions in its high-performance octaflash and ArmorFlash™ memory families.

Ultra-low Power Market Trends and Non-Volatile Memory System Design Strategies for IoT, Handheld and Wearable Applications – panel session SPOS-201-2 – Wednesday, August 3 , 9:45-10-50 a.m.

Flash Enables Memory-Centric AI Computing in Computational Storage – panel session SARC-301-2 – Thursday, August 4 , 9:45-10:50 a.m.

High-performance flash memory products exhibited at the Macronix booth, #1055 – during FMS exhibit hours

Where: Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, Calif.

When: FMS runs August 2-4, 2022

More information on FMS sessions, go to https://bit.ly/3zgugid.

Macronix, a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, provides a full range of NOR Flash, NAND Flash, and ROM products. With its world-class R&D and manufacturing capability, Macronix continues to deliver high-quality, innovative and performance-driven products to its customers in the consumer, communication, computing, automotive, networking and other market segments. Find out more at www.macronix.com.

ArmorFlash is a trademark of Macronix International Co., Ltd.

