ERI GROUP and LINK PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT ANNOUNCE MERGER.

DENVER, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ERI Group, formerly Evergreen Research, a leader in end-to-end medical product design and development, quality assurance, regulatory affairs and contract manufacturing services, and LINK Product Development (LINK) an industrial design, engineering, and product design firm, announce that they have merged to strengthen their full-service product design and development offerings.

The merger will create one of the most comprehensive medical, healthcare and wellness product development companies in the region, with an end-to-end suite of services from initial concept through moderate volume manufacturing that are unparalleled and genuinely provide a differentiated level of support for our clients.

"This is an extremely exciting opportunity for ERI Group and LINK, and we are thrilled to extend our current working relationship with LINK and to bring their team's excellence and experience into the ERI Group," says Natasha Bond, president of ERI Group. "The merger of our two organizations and our investment in talent and technology will help us to better meet the growing needs of our clients, allowing us to add early development and industrial design capabilities to our existing depth of capability in mechanical, electrical, software and system engineering, quality, regulatory and manufacturing services. We are confident our newly formed partnership will have a positive impact on our clients, our teams and the delivery of innovative medical devices and health and wellness products to the marketplace."

As part of the merger, LINK founder, Marc Hanchak, and his team will become part of ERI Group. Marc will serve as Vice President of Product Development at ERI Group and continue to oversee industrial design, engineering, project management, and product design.

"The partnership between ERI Group and LINK will allow us to create a full-service company that is focused on innovation and is committed to delivering forward-thinking concepts to market," says Hanchak. "LINK's mission to create products that improve people's lives matches the ERI philosophy of empowering visions for life-changing products. Our shared mission, parallel cultures, and commitment to our clients created the perfect opportunity to join our organizations into a stronger, integrated, and multidisciplinary firm focused on exciting advancements."

About ERI Group

ERI Group provides development engineering, manufacturing, quality assurance and regulatory affairs services, spanning mechanical, electrical and software skill sets, for the next generation of health care, medical, laboratory and consumer wellness products and technologies. Focused on the advancement of health care at hospitals, acute care facilities, emergency rooms, first responder organizations, blood banks and in-home care since 1988, the company has empowered its customers to bring life-changing products to market. Clients of all sizes, from established corporations to early-stage companies, rely on ERI Group's expertise in all classes of medical devices and diagnostic instruments. Areas of specialty include fluidics and blood handling, embedded software and controls, advanced electrical and electronic engineering, mechanical engineering and design-for-manufacture, systems engineering and usability by design, integration of critical consensus standards for streamlined design approval and safety certifications, global regulatory approvals and more. ERI Group is situated west of Denver, Colorado, in Golden. For more information, visit www.erigroup.com or email info@erigroup.com.

About LINK

LINK is a Denver-based product development, industrial design, and engineering firm. LINK collaborates with entrepreneurs and businesses to bring new concepts to life through design, prototyping, testing, and manufacturing and to create products that improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.linkpd.com.

