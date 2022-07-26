Fidelis Care Unity Events Bring Local Communities Together at Summer Street Festival Series

Events across New York State promote health and wellness for local residents

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care, a New York State health plan with more than 2.5 million members, today announced the return of its signature "Unity" events this August and September, promoting community health and wellness and the importance of staying connected with friends and neighbors. A dozen Unity events, from Long Island to Buffalo, will each offer free and fun family activities including live music, face painting, health screenings, and special appearances by Fidelis Care's popular dinosaur mascot, the Fidelisaurus.

Fidelis Care's original Unity event, "Unity in the Heights," started in 2011, featuring an exclusive partnership with the New York City Police Department (NYPD) and gathering over 1,500 people annually in Washington Heights in upper Manhattan. Since then, Unity events have expanded across the state with a variety of local partners, offering more New Yorkers the opportunity to enjoy family-friendly activities, meet friends and neighbors, and learn about health and wellness.

"Fidelis Care is proud of our unique Unity event series and the growth we've continued to see across New York State," said Chief Member Engagement Officer Pam Hassen. "Having a grassroots presence and serving the needs of local residents in their neighborhoods and communities has always been the heart of our mission. We believe in the power of unity and connection to transform lives."

"The Unity Summer Street Festivals are a great opportunity for people to have fun, meet their Neighborhood Coordination Officers, build bridges between the police and the community, and learn about ways to prioritize their health," added Inspector Maximo Tolentino, New York Police Department. "The NYPD is proud to partner with Fidelis Care on these Unity events, and we look forward to meeting everyone."

"It's wonderful to partner with Fidelis Care to bring our community together for a family-friendly event, focused on health, wellness, and safety," added Minnie Torres, Food Pantry Coordinator at the Elder State Presbyterian Church in Schenectady, "Hosting Unity in Schenectady allows us to offer support and resources for so many people, while meeting their neighbors and having fun."

Fidelis Care Unity events will be taking place in the following locations across New York State:

Event Date Address Time Unity in Buffalo Saturday, Aug. 6 Coldspring Church 107 Verplanck Street Buffalo, NY 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Unity in Schenectady Friday, Aug. 26 State Street Office 5 Catherine Street,

Schenectady, NY 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Unity in the Heights Saturday, Aug. 27 160th Street between

Broadway and Fort

Washington Avenue 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Unity in the Bronx Saturday, Aug. 27 4125 Carpenter Ave, Bronx NY 10466 11a.m. – 5 p.m. Unity in Rockland Friday, Sept. 2 175 Route 59 Spring Valley, NY 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Unity in Suffolk Saturday, Sept. 3 Brentwood High

School 52 Third Ave Brentwood NY 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Unity in Nassau Saturday, Sept. 24 65 Dartmouth street Hempstead, NY 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Unity in Queens Sunday, Sept. 25 1674 Putnam Ave

Ridgewood NY 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

About Fidelis Care Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 2.5 million members statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. Follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fidelis-care , on Twitter at @fideliscare, Instagram at @fideliscare, and on Facebook at facebook.com/fideliscare. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

