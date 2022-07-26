MOBILion Systems Appoints Jenn Buechel to its Board of Directors

CHADDS FORD, Pa., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MOBILion System Inc., a life science tools and instrumentation company commercializing a best-in-class technology to separate, identify, and analyze the most challenging molecules other instruments fail to detect, announced that it has appointed Jenn Buechel to serve on its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Ms. Buechel, currently the Chief Operating Officer of Delfi Diagnostics, brings decades of life science experience developing and commercializing novel healthcare technologies from concept to market. Her proven success spans a spectrum of life science companies, including GRAIL and Guardant Health where she developed and executed successful product launch strategies, and at Genentech where she led innovative autoimmune disease treatments through Phase I and II clinical trials with external collaborators. Ms. Buechel has also held leadership roles at Amyris Biotechnology and McKinsey, and earned both a MSc Eng. in Systems Engineering and MBA from Stanford University. She is a Fellow of the Aspen Institute's Health Innovators Fellowship and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network, in addition to being a member of the World Economic Forum's Lung Cancer Collaboration.

"We are delighted to add Ms. Buechel to our Board of Directors. Her very relevant experience in bringing new diagnostic technologies to market and establishing strategic partnerships within the pharma industry is an asset to MOBILion," said Heiner Dreismann, Chairman of MOBILion's Board of Directors. "MOBILion is developing a highly tunable, customizable platform technology that is relevant across multiple markets, including diagnostics. As we explore these new market opportunities, Ms. Buechel will provide valuable input to product development and go to market strategy leveraging her breadth of experience in the medical diagnostics and biotherapeutics space."

"I am excited for this opportunity to join the MOBILion Board of Directors," said Ms. Buechel. "MOBILion's SLIM platform technology is truly unique, and I look forward to working with the team to support the development of their product roadmap, and ultimately launching impactful products within the biopharma, biomarker discovery, and clinical diagnostics markets."

"This is a great step forward for MOBILion as we evolve from being solely focused on the development of our first product, MOBIE, to a commercial organization launching products in multiple markets," said Dr. Melissa Sherman, MOBILion's CEO. "Our team will benefit from Ms. Buechel's experience as we expand our product development and commercialization efforts more broadly across multiple value-creating market segments."

MOBILion Systems is enabling advancements in disease diagnosis and treatment using High-Resolution Ion Mobility Mass Spectrometry (HRIM-MS) based on SLIM (Structures for Lossless Ion Manipulation) to separate, identify and analyze the most challenging molecules that other instruments fail to detect. MOBILion's separations technology provides higher resolution, faster analysis and simpler workflows to reveal molecules that are most important in characterizing biologic therapeutics, discovering biomarkers, and improving the accuracy of diagnostic tests. Processing population-scale samples in weeks versus years, and detecting molecules other instruments miss, make treatments safer and more effective, accelerate disease prediction and diagnosis, and enhance the development of new therapies. The company is headquartered in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania within the Philadelphia biopharmaceutical and medical innovation corridor. Connect with us on LinkedIn or visit www.mobilionsystems.com

