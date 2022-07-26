Socket Mobile Appoints Laura Weinstein to Board of Directors

FREMONT, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity, today announced the appointment of Laura Weinstein to its Board of Directors, effective July 25, 2022. Following the appointment of Ms. Weinstein, the Board will be comprised of eight directors, six of whom will be independent.

(PRNewsfoto/Socket Mobile, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Laura Weinstein is a seasoned legal professional with over 20 years' experience as general counsel and corporate secretary to technology and other high-growth companies. In 2017, Ms. Weinstein joined Coda Law Group, where she advises corporate clients and works closely with senior executives and legal teams to provide strategic guidance, manage complex commercial transactions, and advise on routine legal matters. Prior to Coda Law, Ms. Weinstein served as general counsel and corporate secretary at Symphony Teleca Corp. (Harman International), Tapjoy, Inc. (ironSource), and Planet, Inc. Earlier in her career, Ms. Weinstein practiced civil litigation and white-collar criminal defense in New York City, following a judicial clerkship at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2d Circuit. Ms. Weinstein earned her J.D. from NYU Law School and a B.A. from Amherst College.

"I'm pleased to welcome Laura Weinstein to the Socket Mobile Board," said Charlie Bass, chairman of the board. "Laura's extensive background in advising global technology companies, particularly in matters related to business strategy, complex transactions, mergers and acquisition, and regulatory compliance will bolster our Board's capabilities. Her experience will also reinforce our commitment to drive growth and increase value for Socket Mobile shareholders."

About Socket Mobile:

Socket Mobile is a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Socket Mobile's revenue is primarily driven by the deployment of third-party barcode enabled mobile applications that integrate Socket Mobile's cordless barcode scanners and contactless reader/writers. Mobile Applications servicing the specialty retailer, field service, transportation, and manufacturing markets are the primary revenue drivers. Socket Mobile has a network of thousands of developers who use its software developer tools to add sophisticated data capture to their mobile applications. Socket Mobile is headquartered in Fremont, Calif. and can be reached at +1-510-933-3000 or www.socketmobile.com. Follow Socket Mobile on Facebook , Twitter @socketmobile and on our sockettalk blog.

Media Contact: David Holmes, David.holmes@socketmobile.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Socket Mobile, Inc.