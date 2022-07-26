Valour Inc. Lists Its Exchange Traded Products on the Lang and Schwarz Exchange

Trading of Bitcoin Zero, Etherium Zero, Valour Uniswap ETP, Valour Polkadot ETP, Valour Cardano ETP, Valour Solana ETP, Valour Avalanche ETP, and Valour Cosmos ETP began July 25, 2022 . Valour Enjin ETP will commence trading later in the week

TORONTO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Valour Inc. (the "Company" or "Valour") (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTCQB: DEFTF), a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, announced today that it began trading its exchange traded products ("ETPs") on the Lang and Schwarz Exchange. Trading of Bitcoin Zero, Etherium Zero, Valour Uniswap ETP, Valour Polkadot ETP, Valour Cardano ETP, Valour Solana ETP, Valour Avalanche ETP, and Valour Cosmos ETP began July 25, 2022. Valour Enjin ETP will commence trading later in the week.

Valour, Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Valour, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and issuance of derivative financial instruments in Germany. The company operates a platform for OTC trading that trades in stocks, funds, bonds, and ETPs; LS Exchange, an electronic trading system; and IT hardware and software services. Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1996 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

"Listing our products on the LS Exchange is a natural step in our process to increase our footprint in the German market. The LS Exchange is a very well used platform and will support our distribution power and commercial possibilities," said Tommy Fransson, CEO of Valour ETPs. "With this we will offer our existing German product range to a larger investment community."

By gaining exposure to digital assets via Valour, investors benefit from the standardisation, risk reduction and operational efficiency of a centrally cleared product listed on a regulated stock exchange. For each ETP of Valour that is bought and sold on exchanges, Valour purchases or sells the equivalent amount of the underlying digital assets, meaning the ETPs are fully backed at all times.

Valour offers fully hedged digital asset ETPs with low to zero management fees, with product listings across four European exchanges. Valour's existing product range includes Valour Uniswap ( UNI ), Cardano ( ADA ), Polkadot ( DOT ), Solana ( SOL ), Avalanche ( AVAX ), Cosmos ( ATOM ) and Enjin ( ENJ ) ETPs, as well as Valour's flagship Bitcoin Zero and Valour Ethereum Zero products, the first fully hedged, passive investment products with Bitcoin ( BTC ) and Ethereum ( ETH ) as underlyings which are completely fee-free, with competitors charging up to 2.5% in management fees.

About Valour

Valour Inc. is a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance. Our mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading decentralized technologies which we believe lie at the heart of the future of finance. On behalf of our shareholders and investors, we identify opportunities and areas of innovation and build and invest in new technologies and ventures in order to provide trusted, diversified exposure across the decentralized finance ecosystem. For more information or to subscribe to receive company updates and financial information, visit https://valour.com

About Lang and Schwarz

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the listing of ETPs on the LS Exchange; the pursuit by Valour and its subsidiaries of business opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such opportunities. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but is not limited the acceptance of Valour ETPs by exchanges; growth and development of DeFi and cryptocurrency sector; rules and regulations with respect to DeFi and cryptocurrency; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

