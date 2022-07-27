California Legal Community Introduces Gala Event to Support Access to Justice and Civics Education Programs

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Lawyers Association (CLA) and the California Judges Association (CJA) are introducing a new event—a black-tie- Gala celebration—to raise money for their respective charitable foundations.

On September 17, 2022 in San Diego, the Gala will bring together lawyers and judges from across California to recognize the best of the legal profession.

Andy Buckley from the hit show The Office will serve as the emcee. ESPN SportsCenter host Sage Steele will deliver the keynote address. The Gala will serve as the closing event for CLA's 2022 Annual Meeting, to be held September 15–17, 2022 at the San Diego Hilton Bayfront Hotel.

"We appreciate the opportunity to come together as a statewide legal community, recognize our shared goals, and shine a spotlight on members who are improving our profession and beyond," CLA's CEO and Executive Director Oyango A. Snell said.

"We are looking forward to hosting a fun evening of entertainment and socializing to raise money for essential programs that benefit the public. We hope this is the first of many annual galas celebrating heroes in the legal profession," CLA President Jeremy M. Evans said.

The Gala will benefit the California Lawyers Foundation, which shares CLA's mission and is focused on civics education and development among our youth, and the California Judges Foundation, which is dedicated to educating the public about the importance of an impartial judiciary.

About California Lawyers Association: Established in 2018, CLA is the bar association for all California attorneys. CLA's mission is to promote excellence, diversity and inclusion in the legal profession and fairness in the administration of justice and the rule of law.

About California Judges Association: CJA is dedicated to promoting judicial excellence to achieve fair, impartial and equal justice for all through education, ethics, inclusivity, outreach, and advocacy.

