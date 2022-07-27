Canvass AI Named in 2022 CB Insights' Advanced Manufacturing 50 List

Canvass AI is the first Canadian AI company to feature in Factory Analytics and AI category.

TORONTO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canvass Analytics Inc. ("Canvass AI"), a leader in industrial AI software, today announced it has been named in CB Insights first-annual Advanced Manufacturing 50 ranking , which showcases the 50 most promising private advanced manufacturing companies in the world. Highlighted in the factory analytics and AI category, Canvass AI is the first Canadian AI company to be featured in this section of the AM 50 report.

Canvass AI Logo (CNW Group/Canvass Analytics) (PRNewswire)

"Canvass AI is on a mission to transform the way industrials use data to increase global productivity and protect the planet's environment. Our focus on making AI accessible to industrial engineers is accelerating adoption of AI across the industrial sector so that they can make impactful contributions to their profitability, efficiency, and sustainability goals every day. I want to congratulate the Canvass AI team, whose hard work and innovation continues to drive our momentum in the market and has led to another industry recognition today," said Humera Malik, CEO of Canvass AI.

"This initial cohort of the AM 50 includes a wide range of companies at different stages of maturity, product development, and funding. Collectively, they are working on everything from factory analytics and artificial intelligence to industrial internet of things cybersecurity," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "We're excited to watch the companies on this year's list continue to grow and further create operational efficiencies that will have meaningful impact across industries."

Utilizing the CB Insights platform, the research team identified 50 private market vendors from a pool of over 6,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed hundreds of Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

Canvass AI's customers span the oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, metals and mining, and energy sectors. The Canvass AI platform provides industrial engineers with easy-to-use AI solutions to apply and scale across their operations that address their operational challenges, without requiring coding or data science expertise. Today, leading industrial and manufacturing companies use Canvass AI to reduce carbon emissions and waste, improve yields by proactively managing quality, and optimize energy consumption.

