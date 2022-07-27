FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Reports 45.9% Year-to-Date Earnings Growth Driven by Continued Expense Reduction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First US Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSB) (the "Company"), the parent company of First US Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $1.4 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 ("2Q2022"), compared to $1.0 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 ("2Q2021") and $1.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 ("1Q2022"). Net income totaled $2.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of 45.9%. Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.42 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $0.28 per diluted share during the corresponding period of 2021.

Earnings improvement, comparing both 2Q2022 and the first six months of 2022 to corresponding periods in 2021, was driven primarily by reductions in non-interest expense following strategic initiatives that were initiated by the Company beginning in the third quarter of 2021. The strategic initiatives included the cessation of new business development at the Bank's wholly owned subsidiary, Acceptance Loan Company, Inc. ("ALC"), as well as efforts to reorganize the Bank's retail banking, technology and deposit operations functions. Due to these efforts, non-interest expense was reduced by $1.5 million, or 18.1%, comparing 2Q2022 to 2Q2021 and by $2.9 million, or 17.0%, comparing the six months ended June 30, 2022, to the six months ended June 30, 2021. Comparing 2Q2022 to 1Q2022, non-interest expense decreased by $0.2 million, or 2.5%.

"We are pleased to post a solid quarter of growth in loans and earnings per share," stated James F. House, the Company's President and CEO. "Our strategic focus on business simplification has been transformative for our Company. This emphasis, combined with a focus on loan and deposit pricing discipline and cost control, have led to solid improvement in operating efficiencies over the last three quarters. In addition, our continued focus on credit quality in our lending practices has further strengthened our balance sheet. Though a heightened level of economic and geopolitical concern certainly exists, we believe our Company is well-prepared to weather future challenges as they are presented," continued Mr. House.

Other Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Loan Growth – The table below summarizes loan balances by portfolio category at the end of each of the most recent five quarters as of June 30, 2022.





Quarter Ended





2022



2021





June

30,



March

31,



December

31,



September

30,



June

30,





(Dollars in Thousands)





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Real estate loans:





























Construction, land development and other land loans

$ 40,625



$ 52,817



$ 67,048



$ 58,175



$ 53,425

Secured by 1-4 family residential properties



69,098





69,760





72,727





73,112





78,815

Secured by multi-family residential properties



66,848





50,796





46,000





51,420





53,811

Secured by non-farm, non-residential properties



187,041





177,752





197,901





198,745





191,398

Commercial and industrial loans



65,792





67,455





72,286





73,777





65,772

Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans



116





643





1,661





3,902





11,587

Consumer loans:





























Direct consumer



15,419





18,023





21,689





25,845





26,937

Branch retail



18,634





21,891





25,692





29,764





31,688

Indirect sales



252,206





220,931





205,940





194,154





176,116

Total loans

$ 715,779



$ 680,068



$ 710,944



$ 708,894



$ 689,549

Less unearned interest, fees and deferred costs



1,142





1,738





2,594





3,729





4,067

Allowance for loan and lease losses



8,751





8,484





8,320





8,193





7,726

Net loans

$ 705,886



$ 669,846



$ 700,030



$ 696,972



$ 677,756



The Company's total loan portfolio increased by $35.7 million, or 5.3%, during 2Q2022. Loan volume increases were due to growth in the Bank's indirect, multi-family residential and commercial real estate (secured by non-farm, non-residential properties) categories. Growth in these categories was consistent with continued growth in consumer spending and robust economic activity, particularly in the larger metropolitan markets the Bank serves. Loan growth was partially offset by decreases in the construction, commercial and industrial, direct consumer, and branch retail categories. The decreases in direct consumer and branch retail loans were consistent with management's expectations related to the Company's business cessation strategy at ALC. As of June 30, 2022, loans totaled $715.8 million, an increase of $4.8 million, or 0.7%, since December 31, 2021.

Net Interest Income and Margin – Net interest income totaled $8.8 million in 2Q2022, compared to $9.3 million in 2Q2021 and $8.7 million in 1Q2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net interest income totaled $17.5 million, compared to $18.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Compared to both prior periods, the decrease in net interest income was primarily attributable to reductions in interest and fees on ALC loans in connection with the ALC cessation of business strategy. Interest and fees on ALC loans decreased in 2Q2022 by $1.0 million, compared to 2Q2021, and by $1.9 million comparing the six months ended June 30, 2022 to the corresponding period of 2021. The decreases were partially offset by interest income in the Bank's other earning asset categories, which increased by $0.5 million on a net basis, comparing 2Q2022 to 2Q2021, and by $0.9 million, comparing the six months ended June 30, 2022 to the six months ended June 30, 2021. As ALC's loan portfolio continues to pay down, there will be continued reduction in interest and fees attributable to ALC's loans. These reductions are expected to continue to put downward pressure on total loan yield and net interest margin. As a result of the changing mix of earning assets, the Company's net interest margin was reduced to 3.91% in 2Q2022, compared to 4.31% in 2Q2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net interest margin was 3.94%, compared to 4.35% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Though net interest income and margin are expected to decrease as a result of the cessation of business strategy at ALC, significant expense savings have developed, or are expected to develop, as a result of the strategy. Historically, ALC's loan portfolio has represented both the Company's highest yielding loans, as well as the portfolio with the highest level of credit losses. Accordingly, while interest earned on these loans is expected to decrease over time, loan loss provision expense is also expected to decrease after the portfolio pays down. As the pay down continues, management is continuing efforts to grow earning assets in the Bank's other loan and investment categories, while at the same time maintaining pricing discipline on deposit and borrowing costs. As part of its overall interest rate risk management program, the Company has entered into forward interest rate swap contracts on certain variable rate deposit products and borrowings. During 2Q2022, the Company terminated one interest rate swap associated with a Federal Home Loan Bank borrowing and recorded a deferred gain associated with the termination of $0.3 million. The gain will be recognized over the remaining 27-month term of the original swap agreement.

Deposit Growth and Deployment of Funds – Deposits totaled $844.3 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $838.1 million as of December 31, 2021, an increase of $6.2 million, or 0.7%. In the current environment, management has continued to focus on minimizing deposit expense and deploying excess cash balances into earning assets that meet the Company's established credit standards, while maintaining appropriate levels of liquidity to meet projected funding needs. Total average funding costs, including both interest- and noninterest-bearing liabilities and borrowings, was 0.32% in both 2Q2022 and 1Q2022, compared to 0.36% in 2Q2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, average funding costs totaled 0.32%, compared to 0.37% during the corresponding period of 2021. Given the increasing interest rate environment, management continued to deploy a portion of excess funds into the investment securities portfolio during 2Q2022. Investment securities, including both the available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios totaled $152.5 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $137.7 million as of March 31, 2022 and $134.3 million as of December 31, 2021. The expected average life of securities in the investment portfolio as of June 30, 2022 was 3.40 years. Management maintains the portfolio with average durations that are expected to provide monthly cash flows that can be utilized to reinvest in earning assets at current market rates.

Loan Loss Provision – Loan loss provisions totaled $0.9 million in 2Q2022, compared to $0.5 million in 2Q2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, loan loss provisions totaled $1.6 million, compared to $0.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in provision expense comparing both the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022 to the corresponding periods of 2021 reflected both an increase in charge-offs associated with ALC's loan portfolio, as well as qualitative adjustments applied to the portfolio in response to heightened inflationary trends and other economic uncertainties that have emerged in 2022. In management's view, the combination of the business cessation strategy, coupled with deteriorating economic conditions, including elevated inflation levels, has increased overall credit risk during 2022, particularly in ALC's loan portfolio. Loan loss provisions recorded by the Company during the first six months of 2022 included expense of $1.3 million associated with ALC's loans and $0.3 million associated with the Bank's portfolio. While loan loss provisions at ALC resulted primarily from increased charge-offs and heightened economic risk factors, provisions at the Bank resulted primarily from loan growth. Management will continue to closely monitor the impact of changing economic circumstances on the Company's loan portfolio and will adjust the allowance accordingly. Due to its classification as a smaller reporting company by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is not required to adopt the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) model to account for credit losses until January 1, 2023. Management is continuing to evaluate the impact that the adoption of CECL will have on the Company's financial statements.

Non-interest Income – Non-interest income totaled $0.9 million in 2Q2022, compared to $0.8 million in both 2Q2021 and 1Q2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, non-interest income totaled $1.7 million, compared to $1.8 million for the corresponding period of 2021.

Non-interest Expense – Non-interest expense totaled $6.9 million in 2Q2022, compared to $8.4 million in 2Q2021 and $7.1 million in 1Q2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, non-interest expense totaled $13.9 million, compared to $16.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The ongoing expense decreases in 2022 have resulted primarily from implementation of the ALC strategy, as well as other efficiency efforts conducted by the Bank. As a result of these efforts, significant expense reductions were realized associated with salaries and employee benefits, occupancy and equipment, and other expenses associated with technology and professional services. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had 156 full-time equivalent employees, compared to 175 as of December 31, 2021, and 259 as of June 30, 2021. Non-interest expense during the six months ended June 30, 2022 was further reduced by $0.3 million in nonrecurring net gains on the sale of other real estate owned (OREO).

Asset Quality – The Company's nonperforming assets, including loans in non-accrual status and OREO, totaled $1.7 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $4.2 million as of December 31, 2021. The reduction in nonperforming assets during the first six months of 2022 resulted from the sale of OREO properties during the period. Reductions in OREO totaled $1.9 million and included the sale of banking centers that were closed in 2021. As a percentage of total assets, non-performing assets totaled 0.18% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 0.43% as of December 31, 2021.

Shareholders' Equity – As of June 30, 2022, shareholders' equity totaled $82.6 million, compared to $90.1 million as of December 31, 2021. The decrease in shareholders' equity resulted from reductions in accumulated other comprehensive income due to declines in the market value of the Company's available-for-sale investment portfolio, as well as repurchases of shares of the Company's common stock during the first six months of 2022. The market value declines in investment securities available-for-sale were the direct result of the increasing interest rate environment in 2022. No other-than-temporary impairment was recognized in the portfolio, and the Company has both the intent and ability to retain the investments for a period of time sufficient to allow for the full recovery of all market value decreases. The market value decrease in available-for-sale securities was partially offset by an increase in the market value of cash flow derivative instruments that hedge certain deposits and borrowings on the Company's balance sheet.

Share Repurchases - During 2Q2022, the Company completed share repurchases totaling 260,800 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $11.01 per share. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company repurchased a total of 348,400 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price per share of $10.99. The repurchases were completed under the Company's existing share repurchase program, which was amended in April 2021 to allow for the repurchase of additional shares through December 31, 2022. As of June 30, 2022, 660,813 shares remained available for repurchase under the program.

Cash Dividend – The Company declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per share on its common stock in 2Q2022. The dividend was consistent with dividends paid during 1Q2022 and all four quarters of 2021.

Regulatory Capital –During 2Q2022, the Bank continued to maintain capital ratios at higher levels than required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution under applicable banking regulations. As of June 30, 2022, the Bank's common equity Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios were each 11.45%. Its total capital ratio was 12.56%, and its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.33%.

Liquidity – As of June 30, 2022, the Company continued to maintain excess funding capacity sufficient to provide adequate liquidity for loan growth, capital expenditures and ongoing operations. The Company benefits from a strong core deposit base, a liquid investment securities portfolio and access to funding from a variety of sources, including federal funds lines, Federal Home Loan Bank advances and brokered deposits.

About First US Bancshares, Inc.

First US Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") is a bank holding company that operates banking offices in Alabama, Tennessee, and Virginia through First US Bank (the "Bank"). In addition, the Company's operations include Acceptance Loan Company, Inc. ("ALC"), a consumer loan company, and FUSB Reinsurance, Inc., an underwriter of credit life and credit accident and health insurance policies sold to the Bank's and ALC's consumer loan customers. The Company files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or at www.firstusbank.com. More information about the Company and the Bank may be obtained at www.firstusbank.com. The Company's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "FUSB."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements following the date of this press release, except as required by law. In addition, the Company, through its senior management, may make from time to time forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the Company's senior management based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Certain factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements and cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements are identified in the public filings made by the Company with the SEC, and forward-looking statements contained in this press release or in other public statements of the Company or its senior management should be considered in light of those factors. Such factors may include the rate of growth (or lack thereof) in the economy generally and in the Company's service areas; the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, the Company's customers, the communities that the Company serves and the United States economy, including the impact of actions taken by governmental authorities to try to contain the virus and protect against it, through vaccinations and otherwise, or address the impact of the virus on the United States economy (including, without limitation, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and subsequent federal legislation) and the resulting effect on the Company's operations, liquidity and capital position and on the financial condition of the Company's borrowers and other customers; the impact of changing accounting standards and tax laws on the Company's allowance for loan losses and financial results; the impact of national and local market conditions on the Company's business and operations; strong competition in the banking industry; the impact of changes in interest rates and monetary policy on the Company's performance and financial condition; the pending discontinuation of LIBOR as an interest rate benchmark; the impact of technological changes in the banking and financial service industries and potential information system failures; cybersecurity and data privacy threats; the costs of complying with extensive governmental regulation; the possibility that acquisitions may not produce anticipated results and result in unforeseen integration difficulties; and other risk factors described from time to time in the Company's public filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Relative to the Company's dividend policy, the payment of cash dividends is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be determined in light of then-current conditions, including the Company's earnings, leverage, operations, financial conditions, capital requirements and other factors deemed relevant by the Board of Directors. In the future, the Board of Directors may change the Company's dividend policy, including the frequency or amount of any dividend, in light of then-existing conditions.

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA – LINKED QUARTERS (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended



Six Months Ended





2022



2021



2022





2021





June

30,



March

31,



December

31,



September

30,



June

30,



June 30,





June 30,

Results of Operations:











































Interest income

$ 9,525



$ 9,381



$ 9,987



$ 10,030



$ 10,059



$ 18,906





$ 19,904

Interest expense



699





672





727





695





747





1,371



—



1,528

Net interest income



8,826





8,709





9,260





9,335





9,312





17,535



—



18,376

Provision for loan and lease losses



895





721





493





618





498





1,616







899

Net interest income after provision for loan

and lease losses



7,931





7,988





8,767





8,717





8,814





15,919







17,477

Non-interest income



856





829





865





896





809





1,685







1,760

Non-interest expense



6,878





7,056





7,414





8,547





8,399





13,934







16,795

Income before income taxes



1,909





1,761





2,218





1,066





1,224





3,670







2,442

Provision for income taxes



494





400





507





229





271





894







539

Net income

$ 1,415



$ 1,361



$ 1,711



$ 837



$ 953



$ 2,776





$ 1,903

Per Share Data:











































Basic net income per share

$ 0.23



$ 0.22



$ 0.27



$ 0.13



$ 0.15



$ 0.45





$ 0.30

Diluted net income per share

$ 0.22



$ 0.20



$ 0.25



$ 0.13



$ 0.14



$ 0.42





$ 0.28

Dividends declared

$ 0.03



$ 0.03



$ 0.03



$ 0.03



$ 0.03



$ 0.06





$ 0.06

Key Measures (Period End):











































Total assets

$ 955,385



$ 968,646



$ 958,302



$ 956,734



$ 946,946















Tangible assets (1)



947,462





960,650





950,233





948,592





938,719















Loans, net of allowance for loan losses



705,886





669,846





700,030





696,972





677,756















Allowance for loan and lease losses



8,751





8,484





8,320





8,193





7,726















Investment securities, net



152,536





137,736





134,319





121,467





123,583















Total deposits



844,296





853,117





838,126





846,842





837,885















Short-term borrowings



10,088





10,062





10,046





10,037





10,017















Long-term borrowings



10,690





10,671





10,653





-





-















Total shareholders' equity



82,576





87,807





90,064





89,597





88,778















Tangible common equity (1)



74,653





79,811





81,995





81,455





80,551















Book value per common share



14.05





14.33





14.59





14.41





14.28















Tangible book value per common share (1)



12.70





13.02





13.28





13.10





12.96















Key Ratios:











































Return on average assets (annualized)



0.58 %



0.58 %



0.71 %



0.35 %



0.41 %



0.58 %





0.42 % Return on average common equity (annualized)



6.55 %



6.17 %



7.54 %



3.71 %



4.32 %



6.36 %





4.36 % Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (1)



7.21 %



6.77 %



8.29 %



4.08 %



4.76 %



6.99 %





4.82 % Net interest margin



3.91 %



3.97 %



4.10 %



4.17 %



4.31 %



3.94 %





4.35 % Efficiency ratio (2)



71.0 %



74.0 %



73.2 %



83.5 %



83.0 %



72.5 %





83.4 % Net loans to deposits



83.6 %



78.5 %



83.5 %



82.3 %



80.9 %













Net loans to assets



73.9 %



69.2 %



73.0 %



72.8 %



71.6 %













Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)



7.88 %



8.31 %



8.63 %



8.59 %



8.58 %













Tier 1 leverage ratio (3)



9.33 %



9.38 %



9.17 %



8.51 %



8.60 %













Allowance for loan losses as % of loans



1.22 %



1.25 %



1.17 %



1.16 %



1.13 %













Nonperforming assets as % of total assets



0.18 %



0.32 %



0.43 %



0.35 %



0.22 %













Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans



0.36 %



0.32 %



0.18 %



0.09 %



0.15 %



0.34 %





0.20 %



(1) Refer to Non-GAAP reconciliation of tangible balances and measures beginning on page 10. (2) Efficiency ratio = non-interest expense / (net interest income + non-interest income) (3) First US Bank Tier 1 leverage ratio



FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET INTEREST MARGIN THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021 (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended





June 30, 2022



June 30, 2021





Average

Balance



Interest



Annualized

Yield/

Rate %



Average

Balance



Interest



Annualized

Yield/

Rate %

ASSETS



































Interest-earning assets:



































Total loans

$ 698,696



$ 8,742





5.02 %

$ 673,676



$ 9,668





5.76 % Taxable investment securities



147,799





663





1.80 %



97,237





344





1.42 % Tax-exempt investment securities



2,540





11





1.74 %



3,506





16





1.83 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock



798





8





4.02 %



870





8





3.69 % Federal funds sold



81





1





4.95 %



83





—





—

Interest-bearing deposits in banks



54,753





100





0.73 %



91,340





23





0.10 % Total interest-earning assets



904,667





9,525





4.22 %



866,712





10,059





4.66 %





































Noninterest-earning assets



66,990

















68,237













Total

$ 971,657















$ 934,949



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Interest-bearing deposits:



































Demand deposits

$ 253,887



$ 130





0.21 %

$ 235,493



$ 145





0.25 % Savings deposits



209,982





210





0.40 %



187,655





148





0.32 % Time deposits



205,790





244





0.48 %



230,473





412





0.72 % Total interest-bearing deposits



669,659





584





0.35 %



653,621





705





0.43 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



189,600





—





—





173,842





—





—

Total deposits



859,259





584





0.27 %



827,463





705





0.34 % Borrowings



17,569





115





2.63 %



10,017





42





1.68 % Total funding costs



876,828





699





0.32 %



837,480





747





0.36 %





































Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



8,179

















8,991













Shareholders' equity



86,650

















88,478













Total

$ 971,657















$ 934,949



















































Net interest income







$ 8,826















$ 9,312







Net interest margin















3.91 %















4.31 %

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET INTEREST MARGIN SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021 (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30, 2022



June 30, 2021





Average

Balance



Interest



Annualized Yield/

Rate %



Average

Balance



Interest



Annualized Yield/

Rate %

ASSETS



































Interest-earning assets:



































Total loans

$ 697,701



$ 17,589





5.08 %

$ 663,338



$ 19,158





5.82 % Taxable investment securities



139,101





1,148





1.66 %



90,233





650





1.45 % Tax-exempt investment securities



2,655





23





1.75 %



3,514





32





1.84 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock



839





16





3.85 %



987





17





3.47 % Federal funds sold



81





1





2.49 %



84





—





—

Interest-bearing deposits in banks



56,297





129





0.46 %



93,311





47





0.10 % Total interest-earning assets



896,674





18,906





4.25 %



851,467





19,904





4.71 %





































Noninterest-earning assets



65,978

















68,536













Total

$ 962,652















$ 920,003



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Interest-bearing deposits:



































Demand deposits

$ 252,259



$ 256





0.20 %

$ 230,351



$ 284





0.25 % Savings deposits



203,535





351





0.35 %



181,202





293





0.33 % Time deposits



208,245





493





0.48 %



234,544





871





0.75 % Total interest-bearing deposits



664,039





1,100





0.33 %



646,097





1,448





0.45 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



182,482





—





—





166,566





—





—

Total deposits



846,521





1,100





0.26 %



812,663





1,448





0.36 % Borrowings



19,133





271





2.86 %



10,017





80





1.61 % Total funding costs



865,654





1,371





0.32 %



822,680





1,528





0.37 %





































Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



8,930

















9,353













Shareholders' equity



88,068

















87,970













Total

$ 962,652















$ 920,003



















































Net interest income







$ 17,535















$ 18,376







Net interest margin















3.94 %















4.35 %

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





June 30,



December 31,





2022



2021





(Unaudited)







ASSETS











Cash and due from banks

$ 10,487



$ 10,843

Interest-bearing deposits in banks



23,274





50,401

Total cash and cash equivalents



33,761





61,244

Federal funds sold



80





82

Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value



150,192





130,883

Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost



2,344





3,436

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost



884





870

Loans and leases, net of allowance for loan and lease losses of $8,751 and

$8,320, respectively



705,886





700,030

Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $22,486

and $21,916, respectively



24,786





25,123

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance



16,286





16,141

Accrued interest receivable



2,650





2,556

Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net



7,923





8,069

Other real estate owned



276





2,149

Other assets



10,317





7,719

Total assets

$ 955,385



$ 958,302















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Deposits:











Non-interest-bearing

$ 179,899



$ 174,501

Interest-bearing



664,397





663,625

Total deposits



844,296





838,126

Accrued interest expense



492





224

Other liabilities



7,243





9,189

Short-term borrowings



10,088





10,046

Long-term borrowings



10,690





10,653

Total liabilities



872,809





868,238















Shareholders' equity:











Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized;

7,679,659 and 7,634,918 shares issued, respectively; 5,876,258 and 6,172,378

shares outstanding, respectively



75





75

Additional paid-in capital



14,263





14,163

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax



(6,584)





(276)

Retained earnings



100,838





98,428

Less treasury stock: 1,803,401 and 1,462,540 shares at cost, respectively



(26,016)





(22,326)

Total shareholders' equity



82,576





90,064















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 955,385



$ 958,302



FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021















Interest income:























Interest and fees on loans

$ 8,742



$ 9,668



$ 17,589



$ 19,158

Interest on investment securities



783





391





1,317





746

Total interest income



9,525





10,059





18,906





19,904



























Interest expense:























Interest on deposits



584





705





1,100





1,448

Interest on borrowings



115





42





271





80

Total interest expense



699





747





1,371





1,528



























Net interest income



8,826





9,312





17,535





18,376



























Provision for loan and lease losses



895





498





1,616





899



























Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses



7,931





8,814





15,919





17,477



























Non-interest income:























Service and other charges on deposit accounts



294





240





593





506

Net gain on sales and prepayments of investment securities



—





22





—





22

Lease income



211





202





425





411

Other income, net



351





345





667





821

Total non-interest income



856





809





1,685





1,760



























Non-interest expense:























Salaries and employee benefits



4,052





4,992





8,382





9,906

Net occupancy and equipment



841





1,020





1,607





2,059

Computer services



430





485





807





950

Fees for professional services



280





354





548





711

Other expense



1,275





1,548





2,590





3,169

Total non-interest expense



6,878





8,399





13,934





16,795



























Income before income taxes



1,909





1,224





3,670





2,442

Provision for income taxes



494





271





894





539

Net income

$ 1,415



$ 953



$ 2,776



$ 1,903

Basic net income per share

$ 0.23



$ 0.15



$ 0.45



$ 0.30

Diluted net income per share

$ 0.22



$ 0.14



$ 0.42



$ 0.28

Dividends per share

$ 0.03



$ 0.03



$ 0.06



$ 0.06



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial results presented in this press release that have been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company's management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are beneficial to the reader. These non-GAAP measures have been provided to enhance overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and position. Management believes that these presentations provide meaningful comparisons of financial performance and position in various periods and can be used as a supplement to the GAAP-based measures presented in this press release. The non-GAAP financial results presented should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP-based results. Management believes that both GAAP measures of the Company's financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together.

The non-GAAP measures and ratios that have been provided in this press release include measures of tangible assets and equity and certain ratios that include tangible assets and equity. Discussion of these measures and ratios is included below, along with reconciliations of such non-GAAP measures to GAAP amounts included in the financial statements previously presented in this press release.

Tangible Balances and Measures

In addition to capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators, the Company utilizes various tangible common equity measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. These measures, which are presented in the financial tables in this press release, may also include calculations of tangible assets. As defined by the Company, tangible common equity represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets, while tangible assets represent total assets less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets.

Management believes that the measures of tangible equity are important because they reflect the level of capital available to withstand unexpected market conditions. In addition, presentation of these measures allows readers to compare certain aspects of the Company's capitalization to other organizations. In management's experience, many stock analysts use tangible common equity measures in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios to compare capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets that typically result from the use of the purchase accounting method in accounting for mergers and acquisitions.

These calculations are intended to complement the capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators. Because GAAP does not include these measures, management believes that there are no comparable GAAP financial measures to the tangible common equity ratios that the Company utilizes. Despite the importance of these measures to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for the measures, and, therefore, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. In addition, there may be limits to the usefulness of these measures to investors. Accordingly, management encourages readers to consider the Company's consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. The table below reconciles the Company's calculations of these measures to amounts reported in accordance with GAAP.









Quarter Ended



Six Months Ended









2022



2021



2022



2021









June

30,



March

31,



December

31,



September

30,



June

30,



June 30,



June 30,









(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)









(Unaudited Reconciliation)

TANGIBLE BALANCES













































Total assets





$ 955,385



$ 968,646



$ 958,302



$ 956,734



$ 946,946













Less: Goodwill







7,435





7,435





7,435





7,435





7,435













Less: Core deposit intangible







488





561





634





707





792













Tangible assets

(a)

$ 947,462



$ 960,650



$ 950,233



$ 948,592



$ 938,719





























































Total shareholders' equity





$ 82,576



$ 87,807



$ 90,064



$ 89,597



$ 88,778













Less: Goodwill







7,435





7,435





7,435





7,435





7,435













Less: Core deposit intangible







488





561





634





707





792













Tangible common equity

(b)

$ 74,653



$ 79,811



$ 81,995



$ 81,455



$ 80,551





























































Average shareholders' equity





$ 86,650



$ 89,502



$ 90,010



$ 89,603



$ 88,477



$ 88,068



$ 87,970

Less: Average goodwill







7,435





7,435





7,435





7,435





7,435





7,435





7,435

Less: Average core deposit intangible







523





596





669





746





836





559





882

Average tangible shareholders' equity

(c)

$ 78,692



$ 81,471



$ 81,906



$ 81,422



$ 80,206



$ 80,074



$ 79,653

















































Net income

(d)

$ 1,415



$ 1,361



$ 1,711



$ 837



$ 953



$ 2,776



$ 1,903

Common shares outstanding (in thousands)

(e)



5,876





6,130





6,172





6,218





6,215





























































TANGIBLE MEASURES













































Tangible book value per common share

(b)/(e)

$ 12.70



$ 13.02



$ 13.28



$ 13.10



$ 12.96





























































Tangible common equity to tangible assets

(b)/(a)



7.88 %



8.31 %



8.63 %



8.59 %



8.58 %



























































Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)

(1)



7.21 %



6.77 %



8.29 %



4.08 %



4.76 %



6.99 %



4.82 %

(1) Calculation of Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) = ((net income (d) / number of days in period) * number of days in year) / average tangible shareholders' equity (c)



Contact: Thomas S. Elley

205-582-1200

View original content:

SOURCE First US Bancshares, Inc.