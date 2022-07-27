KSL Capital Partners Acquires the W Maldives and Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa

SINGAPORE, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KSL Capital Partners, LLC (KSL) announced today that its affiliates have acquired the W Maldives and the Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa. The seller was a joint venture between Universal Enterprises and Marriott International. Both properties will continue to be managed by Marriott under their existing brands.

Each resort is located on its own private island. The W Maldives is a short seaplane ride and the Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is a short speedboat ride from the Maldives Velana International Airport.

W Maldives offers a combination of 77 overwater or beach bungalows with private balconies and private pools. The Maldives is home to some of the most vibrant and diverse marine life in the world, and the resort's house reef features hundreds of different ocean life species. Guests can also enjoy the resort's private yacht experience, six restaurants and bars and a world-class spa.

The 176-room Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is a 5-star family resort. The property is one of the most expansive luxury properties in the Maldives. It features a mix of overwater bungalows, ocean view villas and cottages, many with private plunge pools. Guests can enjoy seven restaurants and bars, multiple fresh-water pools, a full-service spa, tennis facilities, and the Sheraton Kids' Club.

"KSL Capital Partners is focused on investing in well-located, high-quality travel and leisure properties," said Siddhant Jhunjhunwala, Director of Investments, APAC for KSL. "The Maldives is one of the world's premier leisure travel tourism destinations and these resorts are two of the best in the market, with the added benefit of being operated by Marriott's experienced team. We're pleased to expand our global relationship with Marriott."

About KSL Capital Partners

KSL Capital Partners, LLC is a private equity firm specializing in travel and leisure enterprises in five primary sectors: hospitality, recreation, clubs, real estate and travel services. KSL has offices in Denver, Colorado; Stamford, Connecticut; London, England and Singapore. Since 2005, KSL has raised approximately US$18 billion of capital across both equity, credit and tactical opportunities funds. KSL's current portfolio includes some of the premier properties in travel and leisure. For more information, please visit www.kslcapital.com.

