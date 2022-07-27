SAKE HIGH! MAKES BIG SPLASH IN THE BEVERAGE SPACE

New Los Angeles-based Sake Company Launches Canned Sake to Sip all Summer Long, Accompanied by a Sake High! Video Advertisement

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sake High! , recently launched Los Angeles-based sake brand, has released a new video advertisement securing sake, specifically Sake High! canned sake, as the drink of the summer. The comedic commercial features a backyard pool party and the party-wide discovery of sake in a can.

Created in partnership with Exit 14 Productions , Sake High! co-founders Brenna Turner and Joey Labes wanted to showcase the idea that sake should be enjoyed by anyone, anytime, and anywhere. Sake High! launched with a mission of increasing inclusivity around sake, and disrupting the beverage space of hard seltzers, canned cocktails, and filling craft beers. This video, with a comedic lens, illustrates some of those fun, different moments of drinking Sake High!.

"A lot of people only think of drinking sake with sushi," said Co-founder Brenna Turner. "We want to break those norms and encourage people to enjoy sake with any meal, at the beach, at a concert, or at a party. Our sake is light, refreshing, and extremely drinkable on any occasion."

The idea for Sake High! was formed following an incredible sake-fueled night in the mountains of Japan. Realizing the underappreciation of sake back at home, Brenna and Joey teamed up with a sake brewer in Kyoto who shared their same belief — that sake should be enjoyed by anyone, anytime, and anywhere. Together, they crafted their own premium canned and bottled sake to encourage just that.

Launched in January 2022, Sake High! is a fast-growing sake brand, looking to spread the love of sake with their can and bottle formats, and redefining the sake drinking experience beyond simply an accompaniment to Japanese food. The premium Junmai Sake is brewed in Kyoto, Japan, made of only four ingredients: water, rice, yeast, and koji. It's clean, simple, and at 15% ABV, 3x stronger than beer and seltzer. The drinkable beverage stays true to the integrity of the sake and the Japanese culture it derives from. It's currently available in 50+ stores, restaurants, and bars across the state of California, and expanding rapidly. For more information on Sake High!, visit sakehigh.com and follow @drinksakehigh .

