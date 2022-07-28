BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION Reports Second Quarter 2022 Earnings of $6.1 Million

COLUMBUS, Miss., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) ("BankFirst" or the "Company") reported quarterly net income of $6.1 million, or $1.14 per share, for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 36% compared to net income of $4.5 million, or $0.85 per share, for the first quarter of 2022, and an increase of 42% compared to net income of $4.3 million, or $0.81 per share, for the second quarter of 2021. The Company also reported net income of $10.6 million, or $1.99 per share, for six months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of 23% compared to net income of $8.6 million, or $1.62 per share for six months ended June 30, 2021.
2022 Second Quarter Highlights:
- Net income totaled $6.1 million, or $1.14 per share, in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $4.3 million, or $0.81 per share, for the second quarter of 2021.
- Total assets increased 21% to $2.2 billion at June 30, 2022 from $1.8 billion at June 30, 2021
- Total deposits increased 14% to $1.8 billion at June 30, 2022 from $1.6 billion at June 30, 2021
- The Company received a Bank Enterprise Award ("BEA") of $171 thousand through the Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") Fund in the second quarter of 2022.
- The Company received $2.3 million in Employee Retention Tax Credits for the 2021 tax period during the second quarter of 2022.
Recent Developments
- As previously disclosed, on April 26, 2022, the Company closed on its issuance of $175.0 million of senior perpetual noncumulative stock (the "Senior Preferred") to the U.S. Department of the Treasury ("Treasury") pursuant to the Emergency Capital Investment Program ("ECIP").
- On June 23, 2022, the Company announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Tate Financial Corporation ("Tate"), the parent company of Sycamore Bank, Senatobia, Mississippi ("Sycamore Bank"), pursuant to which the Company will acquire Tate and Sycamore Bank. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the shareholders of Tate and bank regulatory authorities.
- On June 21, 2022, the Bank expanded its presence in the State of Alabama by opening a loan production office in Birmingham, Alabama.
- On July 5, 2022, the Bank announced the opening of a fourth loan production office in the State of Mississippi located in Tupelo, Mississippi.
CEO Commentary
Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, stated, "We are pleased to report another strong quarter of earnings. During the second quarter of 2022, we expanded our footprint in the State of Alabama with the opening of a new loan production office in Birmingham. We are also pleased with our recent announcement of a fourth Mississippi loan production office to open in Tupelo. Finally, we are excited about our recent announcement that we have signed a definitive agreement providing for our acquisition of Tate and Sycamore Bank. We believe that the partnership with Tate and Sycamore Bank will allow BankFirst to continue its strategic plan by partnering with community banks with strong relationships in their local markets."
Mr. Griffin continued, "Our outlook remains positive for the future, as we have encouraging pipeline for loan growth in our expanded footprint, including our core markets and our loan production offices. We believe the Bank is well positioned to navigate the current rising rate environment, which is expected to continue in light of the uncertain inflationary outlook in the United States and our market area."
Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Total assets were $2.20 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $2.02 billion at March 31, 2022 and $1.80 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of 8% and 21%, respectively. The increase in total assets since June 30, 2021 was primarily due to organic loan and deposit growth, the acquisition of The Citizens Bank of Fayette, Fayette, Alabama ("Citizens") after the close of business on December 31, 2021, and the issuance of the Senior Preferred to Treasury pursuant to the ECIP. Total loans outstanding, net of the allowance for loan losses, as of June 30, 2022 totaled $1.22 billion, compared to $1.20 billion as of March 31, 2022 and $1.12 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 1% and 8%, respectively. Net loans outstanding, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, as of June 30, 2022 totaled $1.21 billion, compared to $1.19 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 2%, and $1.05 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 15%.
Non-interest-bearing deposits increased to $541.5 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $494.5 million as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 10%, and $462.4 million as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 17%. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 30% of total deposits as of June 30, 2022. Total deposits as of June 30, 2022 were $1.8 billion, compared to $1.8 billion as of March 31, 2022 and $1.6 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 14% since June 30, 2021. Cost of funds as of June 30, 2022 was 0.24% compared to 0.25% as of March 31, 2022, and 0.31% as of June 30, 2021.
The ratio of loans to deposits was 69% as of June 30, 2022 compared to 68% as of March 31, 2022, and 72% as of June 30, 2021.
Net interest income was $15.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 1% compared to $15.3 million for the first quarter of 2022, and an increase of 17% compared to $12.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. Net interest margin decreased to 3.63% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 3.75% in the first quarter of 2022 and 3.34% in the second quarter of 2021. Yield on earning assets decreased 14 basis points to 3.86% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 4.00% during the first quarter of 2022 and 3.65% during the second quarter of 2021. Accretion of deferred PPP-related SBA fees of $1.2 million were recognized during the second quarter of 2022 upon the receipt of forgiveness payments from the SBA for PPP loans, which contributed 16 basis points of the overall net interest margin, compared to the recognition of $1.6 million of deferred PPP-related SBA fees during the first quarter of 2022, which contributed 61 basis points. Net interest margin, net of PPP-related SBA fees, increased in the second quarter of 2022 to 3.47% from 3.14% in the first quarter of 2022.
Noninterest income was $5.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $5.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of 2%, and $5.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 11%. Mortgage banking revenue was $740 thousand in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $58 thousand from $682 thousand in the first quarter of 2022, or 9%, and a decrease of $997 thousand from $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, or 57%. During the third quarter of 2021, the Bank implemented a Mortgage Purchase Program to maintain mortgage loans in-house. During the second quarter of 2022, the Bank purchased $2.9 million of the $36.9 million secondary market mortgages originated to hold in-house, compared to $56.9 million secondary market loans originated during the second quarter of 2021, none of which were held in-house. Gross mortgage fees during the second quarter of 2022 were $810 thousand compared to $1.7 million during the second quarter of 2021. In the second quarter of 2022, the Bank received a nonrecurring BEA of $171 thousand through the CDFI Fund.
As of June 30, 2022, tangible book value per share was $20.85. According to OTCQX, there were 280 trades of the Company's shares of common stock during the second quarter of 2022 for a total of 82,922 shares and for a total price of $2,349,087. The closing price of the Company's common stock quoted on OTCQX on June 30, 2022 was $28.40 per share. Based on this closing share price, the Company's market capitalization was $151.2 million as of June 30, 2022.
Credit Quality
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $150 thousand during the second quarter of 2022 compared to $150 thousand for the first quarter of 2022, and $144 thousand for the second quarter of 2021. Net loan charge-offs in the second quarter of 2022 were $2.1 million, compared to $7 thousand in the first quarter of 2022 and $265 thousand in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in the second quarter of 2022 is primarily due to a $1.9 million charge-off related to a single credit which was previously classified as impaired. As a result, the non-performing assets to total assets were 0.58% for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 14 basis points compared to 0.72% for the first quarter of 2022, and a decrease of 6 basis points compared to 0.63% for the second quarter of 2021. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the second quarter of 2022 were 0.17%, compared to 0.01% for the first quarter of 2022 and 0.01% for the second quarter of 2021. There is continued uncertainty in the forecasted economic conditions due to the rising interest rate environment and persistent high inflation levels, and additional provisions for loan losses may be necessary in future periods.
PPP Loans
The Bank participated in the PPP, a $943.0 billion low-interest business loan program funded by Treasury and administered by the SBA, which officially ended on May 31, 2021. The PPP provided U.S. government guarantees for lenders, as well as loan forgiveness incentives for borrowers that predominately utilize the loan proceeds to cover employee compensation-related business costs. The Bank participated in Rounds 1 and 2 of the PPP during 2020 and in Round 3 of the PPP in 2021 until its expiration on May 31, 2021. In 2020, during Rounds 1 and 2 of the PPP, the Bank originated 1,489 PPP loans totaling $115.6 million. Through June 30, 2022, the Bank has received loan forgiveness payments from the SBA totaling $115.6 million on PPP loans originated in Rounds 1 and 2 of the PPP. The Bank received approximately $4.4 million in fees (net of expenses) paid by the SBA on PPP loans originated in Rounds 1 and 2 of the PPP, from which we recognized $8 thousand as loan fee income during the second quarter of 2022, compared to $11 thousand as loan fee income for the first quarter of 2022, and compared to $275 thousand for the second quarter of 2021.
In 2021, during Round 3 of the PPP, the Bank originated an additional 1,382 PPP loans totaling $62.0 million. Through June 30, 2022, the Bank has received forgiveness payments from the SBA totaling $56.3 million on PPP loans originated in Round 3 of the PPP. The Bank received approximately $4.1 million in fees (net of expenses) paid by the SBA on PPP loans originated in Round 3 of the PPP, from which we recognized $250 thousand as loan fee income during the second quarter of 2022, $1.6 million as loan fee income during the first quarter of 2022, and compared to $50 thousand for the second quarter of 2021. The Bank expects to recognize the remainder of the deferred PPP-related SBA loan fees over the next several quarters.
Merger & Acquisition Activity
On June 23, 2022, BankFirst announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tate Financial Corporation and Sycamore Bank, headquartered in Senatobia, Mississippi. On June 30, 2022, Sycamore Bank had total assets of $326.4 million, total loans of $155.8 million, and total deposits of $304.2 million. The acquisition of Tate will result in the Bank having 42 locations serving Mississippi and Alabama, with total assets of approximately $2.4 billion, gross loans of approximately $1.4 billion and total deposits of approximately $2.1 billion. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the shareholders of Tate and bank regulatory authorities.
Emergency Capital Investment Program
As previously disclosed, the Company closed on the issuance of $175.0 million of the Senior Preferred to Treasury pursuant to the ECIP on April 26, 2022. The ECIP investment from Treasury is intended to qualify as Tier 1 capital of the Company for regulatory capital purposes. The Senior Preferred issued to Treasury will pay non-cumulative dividends, payable quarterly in arrears on March 15, June 15, September 15 and December 15 of each year beginning on the first dividend payment date after the two-year anniversary of the date of issuance. The dividend rate to be paid on the Senior Preferred will adjust annually based on certain measurements of the Company's extensions of credit to minority, rural, and urban low-income and underserved communities and low- and moderate-income borrowers. The Company is entitled to redeem the Senior Preferred on or after the fifth anniversary of the issuance of the Senior Preferred, subject to approval by the Federal Reserve and in accordance with applicable regulatory capital regulations.
ABOUT BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION
BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) is a registered bank holding company based in Columbus, Mississippi with approximately $2.2 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2022. BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned banking subsidiary, was founded in 1888 and is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Company is headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi, and the Bank operates additional branch offices in Columbus, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Louin, Macon, Madison, Newton, Starkville, and West Point, Mississippi; and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Bear Creek, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Fayette, Gordo, Haleyville, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates five loan production offices in Birmingham, Alabama as well as Biloxi, Brookhaven, Oxford, and Tupelo, Mississippi. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.bankfirstfs.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, (i) statements regarding certain of the Company's goals and expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, (ii) statements about the merger of Citizens with and into the Bank, (iii) statements about the proposed merger of Tate and Sycamore Bank with and into the Company and the Bank, respectively, and (iv) statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Company's management team and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include, but are not limited to: the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (including any current or future variant thereof), fluctuations in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, the persistence of the inflationary environment in the United States and our market areas, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, including as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to recognize the expected benefits and synergies of the Citizens acquisition, our ability to complete the proposed acquisition of Tate and Sycamore Bank, the maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to future events. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
AVAILABLE INFORMATION
The Company maintains an Internet web site at www.bankfirstfs.com/about-us/investors. The Company makes available, free of charge, on its web site the Company's annual reports, quarterly earnings reports, and other press releases. In addition, the OTC Markets Group maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding the Company (at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BFCC/overview).
The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under www.bankfirstfs.com and, more specifically, under the Investor Relations tab at www.bankfirstfs.com/about-us/investors/). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under the OTC Markets Group OTCQX Rules for U.S. Banks. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company's web site, in addition to following the Company's press releases, OTC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.
The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company's web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.
Member FDIC
BankFirst Capital Corporation
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 183,060
$ 53,199
$ 36,623
$ 39,808
$ 43,997
Interest bearing bank balances
23,525
21,900
22,475
36,849
47,049
Federal funds sold
-
-
-
-
9,313
Securities available for sale at fair value
234,397
217,858
423,540
439,565
427,390
Securities held to maturity
361,448
371,354
-
-
-
Loans
1,232,762
1,218,428
1,206,562
1,143,605
1,140,349
Allowance for loan losses
(13,913)
(15,868)
(15,719)
(16,358)
(16,526)
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
1,218,849
1,202,560
1,190,843
1,127,247
1,123,823
Premises and equipment
44,636
44,424
43,043
43,462
42,164
Interest receivable
8,020
8,637
7,932
8,108
8,366
Goodwill
43,684
43,684
34,564
34,564
34,564
Other intangible assets
3,832
3,999
3,895
4,055
4,214
Other
59,039
57,233
56,039
56,056
57,338
Total assets
$ 2,180,490
$ 2,024,848
$ 1,818,954
$ 1,789,714
$ 1,798,218
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Noninterest bearing deposits
$ 541,524
$ 494,496
$ 473,617
$ 467,409
$ 462,436
Interest bearing deposits
1,251,444
1,292,855
1,107,449
1,098,729
1,115,992
Total deposits
1,792,968
1,787,351
1,581,066
1,566,138
1,578,428
Notes payable
13,880
40,668
41,455
26,428
27,030
Subordinated debt
26,341
26,341
26,341
26,341
26,341
Interest payable
812
1,137
796
1,060
817
Other
12,972
13,548
12,498
12,811
12,716
Total liabilities
1,846,973
1,869,045
1,662,156
1,632,778
1,645,332
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock
175,000
-
-
-
-
Common stock
1,597
1,598
1,585
1,585
1,583
Additional paid-in capital
70,751
60,658
60,545
60,395
60,279
Retained earnings
95,809
99,705
95,228
94,398
89,083
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(9,640)
(6,158)
(560)
558
1,941
Total stockholders' equity
333,517
155,803
156,798
156,936
152,886
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,180,490
$ 2,024,848
$ 1,818,954
$ 1,789,714
$ 1,798,218
Common shares outstanding
5,322,699
5,325,542
5,284,629
5,284,800
5,278,771
Book value per share
$ 29.78
$ 29.26
$ 29.67
$ 29.70
$ 28.96
Tangible book value per share
$ 20.85
$ 20.30
$ 22.39
$ 22.39
$ 21.62
Securitites held to maturity (fair value)
$ 320,392
$ 348,992
$ -
$ -
$ -
BankFirst Capital Corporation
For Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June
March
June
June
2022
2022
2022
2021
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 13,851
$ 14,532
$ 28,383
$ 25,899
Taxable securities
2,212
1,949
4,161
2,465
Tax-exempt securities
572
558
1,130
886
Federal funds sold
64
28
92
47
Interest bearing bank balances
14
10
24
22
Total interest income
16,713
17,077
33,790
29,319
Interest Expense
Deposits
1,099
1,133
2,232
2,643
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
-
-
163
Other borrowings
475
609
1,084
876
Total interest expense
1,574
1,742
3,316
3,682
Net Interest Income
15,139
15,335
30,474
25,637
Provision for Loan Losses
150
150
300
390
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
14,989
15,185
30,174
25,247
Noninterest Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,997
1,882
3,879
3,205
Mortgage income
740
682
1,422
3,559
Interchange income
1,177
987
2,164
2,176
Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities
(4)
-
(4)
13
Other
1,049
1,508
2,557
2,651
Total noninterest income
4,959
5,059
10,018
11,604
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
5,842
7,869
13,711
15,311
Net occupancy expenses
832
817
1,649
1,494
Equipment and data processing expenses
1,470
1,378
2,848
727
Other
3,791
4,544
8,335
8,988
Total noninterest expense
11,935
14,608
26,543
26,520
Income Before Income Taxes
8,013
5,636
13,649
10,331
Provision for Income Taxes
1,908
1,159
3,067
1,768
Net Income
$ 6,105
$ 4,477
$ 10,582
$ 8,563
Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$ 1.14
$ 0.85
$ 1.99
$ 1.62
BankFirst Capital Corporation
Quarter Ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 13,851
$ 14,532
$ 15,467
$ 14,016
$ 12,856
Taxable securities
2,212
1,949
1,379
1,302
1,270
Tax-exempt securities
572
558
437
435
442
Federal funds sold
64
28
5
21
19
Interest bearing bank balances
14
10
7
11
11
Total interest income
16,713
17,077
17,295
15,785
14,598
Interest Expense
Deposits
1,099
1,133
1,043
1,089
1,189
Short-term borrowings
-
-
1
-
-
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
-
280
112
81
Other borrowings
475
609
469
440
438
Total interest expense
1,574
1,742
1,793
1,641
1,708
Net Interest Income
15,139
15,335
15,502
14,144
12,890
Provision for Loan Losses
150
150
400
322
144
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
14,989
15,185
15,102
13,822
12,746
Noninterest Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,997
1,882
1,845
1,473
1,658
Mortgage income
740
682
892
1,206
1,737
Interchange income
1,177
987
1,112
990
1,201
Net realized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
(4)
-
-
-
-
Other
1,049
1,508
939
3,060
1,002
Total noninterest income
4,959
5,059
4,788
6,729
5,598
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
5,842
7,869
7,391
7,451
7,561
Net occupancy expenses
832
817
766
837
739
Equipment and data processing expenses
1,470
1,378
376
370
387
Other
3,791
4,544
5,688
4,903
4,606
Total noninterest expense
11,935
14,608
14,221
13,561
13,293
Income Before Income Taxes
8,013
5,636
5,669
6,990
5,051
Provision for Income Taxes
1,908
1,159
1,243
1,679
766
Net Income
$ 6,105
$ 4,477
$ 4,426
$ 5,311
$ 4,285
Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$ 1.14
$ 0.85
$ 0.84
$ 1.01
$ 0.81
BankFirst Capital Corporation
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual Loans
11,617
12,851
13,466
9,371
10,186
Restructured
4,993
1,932
1,315
1,315
1,361
OREO
955
1,545
952
973
1,208
90+ still accruing
4
136
141
91
-
Non-performing Assets
12,576
14,532
14,559
10,435
11,394
Allowance for loan loss to total loans
1.13 %
1.30 %
1.30 %
1.43 %
1.45 %
Allowance for loan loss to non-performing assets
111 %
109 %
157 %
145 %
142 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.58 %
0.72 %
0.80 %
0.58 %
0.63 %
Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO
1.02 %
1.19 %
1.21 %
0.91 %
1.00 %
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
0.17 %
0.01 %
0.09 %
0.04 %
0.02 %
Net charge-offs
1,912
1
1,040
490
265
Capital Ratios 1
CET1 Ratio
8.98 %
8.94 %
9.62 %
10.35 %
9.42 %
CET1 Capital
121,759
115,352
119,928
118,804
108,749
Tier 1 Ratio
22.73 %
9.82 %
10.53 %
11.34 %
10.40 %
Tier 1 Capital
308,100
126,693
131,269
130,145
120,090
Total Capital Ratio
24.86 %
12.21 %
12.99 %
13.90 %
12.95 %
Total Capital
337,013
157,561
161,848
159,513
149,555
Risk Weighted Assets
1,355,532
1,290,190
1,246,064
1,147,454
1,155,036
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
15.01 %
6.30 %
7.45 %
7.43 %
6.90 %
Total Average Assets for Leverage Ratio
2,052,059
2,009,815
1,762,053
1,752,140
1,760,258
1.
Since the Company has total consolidated assets of less than $3 billion, the Company is not subject to regulatory capital requirements.
View original content:
SOURCE BankFirst Capital Corporation