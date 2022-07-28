Onset Announces New HOBOconnect App Design and Features

Redesigned HOBOconnect app offers convenient, streamlined data collection

BOURNE, Mass., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onset, a trusted manufacturer of field-proven data loggers, today announced the redesign of its free HOBOconnect app for wireless configuration, management, and data download from HOBO MX series Bluetooth data loggers.

Onset, a trusted manufacturer of field-proven data loggers, announces the redesign of its free HOBOconnect app

Compatible with iOS and Android mobile phones and tablets, as well as Windows laptops, the newly designed HOBOconnect app works with Bluetooth-enabled HOBO MX data loggers for convenient data download, especially from hard-to-reach or restricted locations. HOBO MX loggers are available in a variety of models for measuring air temp/RH, water level and temperature, soil moisture, light, dew point, differential pressure, air velocity, AC voltage, DC current, and more.

"Without a doubt, the new HOBOconnect app significantly streamlines the process of collecting and managing data from our Bluetooth loggers," said Jake Lacourse, VP of Onset's HOBO Product Group. "We're happy to simplify the data logging experience for our customers as they work to improve indoor and outdoor environments and build a sustainable future."

HOBOconnect app features include:

New interface that improves the user experience and streamlines common tasks

Bulk download, for wireless data download from up to 20 data loggers at a time

Support for all HOBO MX Bluetooth data logger models

Refreshed color scheme for light or dark modes

Ability to export existing data to HOBOlink, Onset's cloud software platform

Multi-language support: Spanish, French, Traditional & Simplified Chinese, Korean, and Japanese

Along with the release of the newly designed HOBOconnect app, Onset is ending support for the HOBOmobile app, which is no longer receiving security patches or updates. Current HOBOmobile users can continue to use existing installations of the app until transitioning to HOBOconnect and will not have to relaunch or reconfigure their HOBO MX loggers after switching, but are encouraged to export any files they want to keep before completing the transition.

HOBOconnect can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play, or from the Onsite website here https://www.onsetcomp.com/files/software/hoboconnect/index.html (for Windows computers).

To learn more, visit: https://www.onsetcomp.com/products/software/hoboconnect

About Onset:

Onset is a leading supplier and trusted manufacturer of data loggers and monitoring solutions used to measure, record, and manage data for improving the environment and preserving the quality of temperature-sensitive products. Based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Onset has been designing and manufacturing its products on site since the company's founding in 1981.

