Advanced Drainage Systems Releases Fiscal Year 2022 Sustainability Report

Report details impressive progress across the company's environmental impact,

operational excellence, employees, community and partnerships,

as well as governance and stakeholder engagement

HILLIARD, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (ADS) (NYSE: WMS), a leading manufacturer of innovative stormwater solutions and the largest plastic recycler in North America, today released its annual sustainability report, detailing progress made in its commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards across its 2022 fiscal year. Sustainability and resiliency are at the core of the ADS business, and FY2022 ESG highlights include: 600 million pounds of plastic recycled, 13% reduction in fuel consumption, $2 million in charitable contributions and a 22% decrease in energy intensity.

"Our commitment to sustainability and resiliency is one of our most important business practices," said Scott Barbour, ADS President and CEO. "As we like to say at ADS, our reason is water. Our goals are to preserve and protect that resource and to continue to grow in a sustainable way while serving the communities in which we do business. Our 10-year goals are at the heart of that work, and I am pleased to share our progress and accomplishments in this year's sustainability report."

ADS, which had approximately $2.8 billion in net sales for FY2022, is committed to developing innovative solutions that protect our Earth's most precious resource, water, while keeping hundreds of millions of pounds of plastic out of landfills each year. With more than 12 billion feet of ADS pipe installed around the world, the company's long history of bringing innovative solutions and industry-leading technologies to market has transformed the stormwater management industry over the years.

ADS Environmental Impact

ADS recognizes climate change to be one of the most critical global challenges facing our environment, local communities and global economies today, and is doing its part by implementing sustainable environmental practices and manufacturing products to protect the world's water. In FY2022 ADS:

Recycled 600 million pounds of plastic to become North America's largest plastic recycling company

Prevented the release of 770 million pounds of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions

Derived nearly 61% of pipe product revenue from re-manufactured products

Decreased GHG emissions intensity by 31% and reduced energy intensity by 22%

Reduced fuel consumption 13% and increased fleet miles per gallon by 3%

Committed to set near-term company-wide emission reductions in line with climate science with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

Installed StormTech® retention/detention chambers that infiltrate 2.7 billion gallons of stormwater runoff

Treated 1.3 million gallons of water per minute during storm events with ADS Barracuda water quality units

ADS Employees, Community & Partnerships

ADS is dedicated to its employees, the communities in which its employees live, work and play and forming lasting partnerships with likeminded organizations that will help build a more resilient and sustainable future. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives are at the heart of the company's values and play an important part of its success and growth strategy. Fiscal 2022 was a year of successes across all these areas. In FY2022, ADS:

Donated $2 million to charitable organizations

Continued its work through the ADS Foundation, that aligns with the company's sustainability priorities, water, recycling and community

55% of director-level hires and promotions were diverse candidates

Developed or expanded DEI communication, educational and training programs

Established a Board of Directors Sustainability Committee for governance and oversight of ADS sustainability activities

Expanded partnerships with local and national organizations dedicated to causes that align with ADS's core values, including The Recycling Partnership, The Ohio State University Sustainability Institute, Habitat for Humanity and RAPID5, a central Ohio organization devoted to connecting residents through natural resources

This innovative progress is part of ADS' 10-year goals which are focused on the REASON in our tagline "our reason is water". The 10-year goals, released in January 2022, address areas that are not only most material to ADS business, but also where the business can make the greatest impact and are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

To learn more about ADS' commitment to sustainability, and the FY2022 Sustainability Report, please visit the company's sustainability site at: https://sustainability.ads-pipe.com/.

About the Company

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading manufacturer of innovative stormwater and onsite septic wastewater solutions that manages the world's most precious resource: water. ADS provides superior drainage solutions for use in a wide variety of markets and applications including commercial, residential, infrastructure and agriculture. ADS delivers tremendous service to its customers with the industry's largest company-owned fleet, an expansive sales team, and a vast manufacturing network of approximately 70 manufacturing plants and 38 distribution centers. ADS is the largest plastic recycling company in North America, ensuring over half a billion pounds of plastic is kept out of landfills every year. Founded in 1966, ADS' water management solutions are designed to last for decades. To learn more, visit the Company's website at www.adspipe.com.

