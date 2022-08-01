Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Enochian Biosciences Inc. ("Enochian" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ENOB) and certain of its officers, on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Enochian securities between September 24, 2020 and May 31, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/enob.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC (PRNewswire)

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Gumrukcu was not a licensed doctor and had no verifiable degrees beyond high school; (2) accordingly, the scientific and technological underpinnings of Enochian's product pipeline, purportedly invented by Gumrukcu, were dubious at best; (3) accordingly, the Defendants had significantly overstated the commercial prospects for the Company's product pipeline; (4) Enochian's senior leadership knew Gumrukcu had a criminal history that included fraud; (5) accordingly, Enochian's reliance on Gumrukcu, and its consulting and licensing agreements with G-Tech and SRI, subjected the Company to a heightened risk of reputational and financial harm, as well as threatened the integrity of the Company's scientific findings; and (6) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/enob or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Enochian you have until September 26, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC