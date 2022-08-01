Envestnet Partners with Nickelodeon to Bring the Intelligent Financial Life™ Undersea with SpongeBob SquarePants' Character Mr. Krabs

New Campaign Showcases the Connected Imagined Finances of Beloved Crustacean & Small Business Owner Mr. Krabs within Envestnet's Next-Gen Client Portal

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet is partnering with Nickelodeon to take a closer look at SpongeBob SquarePants' Mr. Krabs' imagined finances in their latest omnichannel brand campaign. The new digital interactive campaign features clips of Mr. Krabs' experiences as a small business owner that serve as entertaining examples of being a proprietor. Envestnet empowers financial advisors to serve as heroes who help their clients live an Intelligent Financial Life™ through its connected financial wellness ecosystem.

The campaign, developed in partnership with Boston-based agency HeyLet'sGo, invites advisors to dive into Mr. Krabs' imagined finances through Envestnet's next-generation Client Portal. The campaign leverages an interactive digital experience where advisors can engage with five scenarios inspired by the SpongeBob SquarePants TV series—such as the destruction of the Krusty Krab, opening a second restaurant, and firing SpongeBob—and through the Portal, advisors can see how these events affect Mr. Krabs' overall financial picture. To have a look at the holistic financial picture of Mr. Krabs, and download useful resources, please visit https://www.envestnet.com/intelligent-financial-life.

"Mr. Krabs encapsulates the financial challenges of modern clients. He is someone with complex finances who gets caught up in the day-to-day management of his money, and also worries about planning for the future," said Mary Ellen Dugan, Chief Marketing Officer of Envestnet. "Our campaign uses a humorous character from pop culture to show advisors how the Envestnet ecosystem can intelligently connect all aspects of any client's financial life—and provide a 360-degree view that helps them become the heroes who enable clients to make sense of it all."

The campaign's interactive dashboard displaying Mr. Krabs' imagined finances models the updated next-generation Envestnet Client Portal – a one-stop-shop where clients can analyze investment account performance, review financial goals, view a high-level summary of monthly spending and transactions, create detailed budgets, and more.

Advisors can customize the Portal and give clients the freedom to set their own dashboard preferences, widgets, and advisor access protocols—providing a unique end-to-end experience for every client. The Envestnet Client Portal experience also includes real-time access to account details, spending and budget tracking data, and documents whenever they want, on any device.

"Giving advisors and clients greater control over their digital experience is essential for simplifying the journey toward financial wellness and achieving an Intelligent Financial Life™. That is why we continue to enhance the single, unified experience in the Envestnet Client Portal, and strengthen the deep integrations in our ecosystem," said Molly Weiss, Chief Product Officer, WealthTech and Solutions at Envestnet. "A comprehensive view of a client's entire financial life, where advisors and clients can easily find the information they need now, can allow any client – even one as penny pinching as Mr. Krabs – navigate serious real-life challenges, and help improve their financial outcome."

Envestnet and HeyLet'sGo collaborated with Nickelodeon, Paramount Consumer Products and Paramount's licensing agent, Born Licensing, to help imagine the value of SpongeBob SquarePants' Mr. Krabs' assets, net worth, and business profitability, and place dollar amounts on what he has spent money on throughout the series.

Born Licensing Director David Born said, "This is a spectacular example of how popular fictional characters can help brands communicate with their customers, which stand out and capture their attention."

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount, a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, Paramount Consumer Products oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.

About Born Licensing

Founded in 2014, Born Licensing enables advertising agencies to create standout creative campaigns, by facilitating access to a broad range of compelling entertainment brands for leverage. The organisation brokers deals with the rights holders of well-loved, iconic properties and manages the entire licensing process from start to finish. Owner David Born previously held managerial licensing roles at major entertainment firms in London and Melbourne. For more information visit http://bornlicensing.com

About Envestnet

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV). Envestnet is Fully Vested™ in empowering advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to help make financial wellness a reality for their clients through an intelligently connected financial life. More than 106,000 advisors and over 6,500 companies—including 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs, and hundreds of FinTech companies—leverage Envestnet technology and services that help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors, and their clients.

For more information, please visit www.envestnet.com, subscribe to our blog, and follow us on Twitter (@ENVintel) and LinkedIn.

