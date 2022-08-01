FINDING UNIQUE AND FUN SMALL-TOWN DESTINATIONS FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

TRAVEL HOST SHARES HER TOP HIDDEN GEM ATTRACTIONS

When heading out on family vacations, many think of the big-ticket destinations such as sprawling amusement parks and the bright lights of Broadway, but what about those unique small-town sites? The United States has much to offer in the way of unexpected, adventurous places to discover! There are a vast array of destinations that offer the same exciting attractions as larger cities but with that small-town feel.

Travel Filmmaker and Host Juliana Broste shares some of her top 'off the beaten path' domestic destinations that should not be missed. Some of her out-of-the ordinary experiences include the Chattanooga Choo-Choo, Lookout Mountain and the newly re-opened Bush's Visitor Center Museum in Tennessee.

Chattanooga Choo-Choo – Opened in 1909 as Terminal Station, the train depot welcomed thousands of travelers during the golden age of railroads. Today, Terminal Station stands as part of the famous Chattanooga Choo Choo Hotel with a complex that boasts on-site dining, retail shops, tranquil rose gardens and more.

Lookout Mountain – Home to three top-rated attractions that each showcase the natural and historic beauty of the area with breathtaking views of the Tennessee Valley. Discover the tallest and deepest underground waterfall open to the public in the United States at Ruby Falls , trek through Rock City's wonders and "See Seven States" views. Ride the Incline Railway , one of the world's steepest passenger railways

Bush's Visitor Center Museum - Did you know there's an entire museum dedicated to beans? The revitalized Bush's Visitor Center Museum is nestled in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, where travelers can easily take a break from the sights to enjoy a bean-tastic experience, at the museum which features free admission, the general store for shopping and a café filled with southern comfort food, including their famous Pinto Bean Pie, which is actually delicious.

Juliana Broste, "TravelingJules," is an 11x Heartland Emmy award-winning Travel Video Journalist–a producer, shooter, writer, editor and host. Whether you spot her in front of the camera or behind the lens, you'll recognize this fierce female filmmaker sporting pink lipstick and an armful of camera gear! She calls Denver, Colorado her home and her launchpad, where she springs off to adventures near and far. Her Traveling Jules travel vlog chronicles fun things to do around the world. Maybe you've seen Jules on TV on networks like CNN Airport, PBS, Local Now, Matador, Lonely Planet, USA TODAY and beyond. She creates content for tourism boards and travel brands, including dream job assignments for Bumble and Viator. In her spare time, you'll find Jules snowboarding in Vail where she is a certified instructor. Come along for the adventure with Traveling Jules on Instagram and YouTube.

