OL UK AND AAI GROUP PARTNER TO OFFER UK CUSTOMERS SEAMLESS END-TO-END GLOBAL FREIGHT

Clients to benefit from OL's global reach and AAI's domestic expertise

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OL International Holdings LLC (OL International) today announced a partnership between OL UK and third-party logistics provider AAI Group. The arrangement will allow both companies to leverage their strengths for the mutual benefit of their customers, with AAI providing customs clearance, warehousing, and local haulage throughout the entire United Kingdom, and OL providing international logistics by ocean, air and land. Organized as a hand-over at UK ports, the companies have established an integrated team, allowing seamless end-to-end service, including single documentation and invoicing.

OL International Holdings LLC (PRNewswire)

The partnership will be managed from Felixstowe, the largest container port in the United Kingdom, with OL UK now sharing space in the local AAI office. Paula Bellamy, a Felixstowe native who opened OL's operation last year, will continue her role as managing director of OL UK, as well as OL Dubai, and OL Philippines. Ms. Bellamy is an award-winning industry veteran, having been named "Leading Female Professional in Logistics and Transport" by Logistics News. She will work closely with AAI managing director Deone Blignaut, and operations manager Cara Bilner. Additional sales and support staff are being hired under the OL UK banner, and will help continue driving growth domestically and across Europe.

"OL UK has been growing strongly, activating the exceptional reach of our global network for UK shippers. We are thrilled to partner with AAI, and offer customers of both companies the enhanced capabilities of our joint efforts," said Alan Baer, president of OL International. "Partnering with AAI delivers the unmatched UK expertise we need to fulfil our promise of 'Local. Around the World.' In turn, we are proud to offer AAI's customers the advantages of a local presence in nearly every significant international port."

OL UK is part of OL International's growing portfolio of offices, now numbering 19 global locations. The offices are members of several international networks, including the Oceanwide Logistics Global Network. The company's structure creates a powerful and integrated network of local experts able to deliver seamless end-to-end service with representatives on the ground in over 140 countries.

"This partnership is an immediate advancement for clients trading domestically and abroad, allowing our capabilities to leap ahead of our rapid growth, and enhance service to manage the additional complexities driven by Brexit," said Ms. Bellamy. "AAI has been serving UK shippers for more than thirty years. We see this partnership as a major milestone in that history, and one that dramatically expands our ability to advantageously reach the furthest corners of the world," added Ms. Blignaut.

Shippers are encouraged to contact the Felixstowe office to learn more about our services at +44 1394 783006 or sales@ol-uk.com.

About OL International Holdings LLC:

OL International Holdings LLC is a global non-asset-based international logistics company headquartered in Westbury, New York. Offering clients seamless end-to-end service, the company blends local expertise and the latest technology to stay ahead in today's globalized market. Serving primarily as a Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier (NVOCC), the Company provides sophisticated ocean, land, and air freight forwarding, customs brokerage, and warehouse solutions. The Company operates through a network of company offices and independent, agent-owned offices in over 140 countries worldwide, many of which are part of the Oceanwide Logistics Global Network.

For more information about OL International please visit: www.ol-usa.com.

SOURCE: OL International Holdings LLC

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OL International Holdings LLC