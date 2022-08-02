CHELSIO TO DEMONSTRATE 7TH GENERATION UNIFIED WIRE T7 DPU EMULATION PLATFORM AT FLASH MEMORY SUMMIT 2022

T7 Family Accelerates a Wide Range of Storage, Networking, and Security workloads Supported by Modern Storage, Enterprise, and Cloud Applications

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsio Communications, Inc., a leading provider of high performance (1/10/25/40/50/100/200/400Gb) Ethernet Unified Wire Adapters and ASICs for storage networking, virtualized enterprise datacenters, cloud service installations, and cluster computing environments, today announced that the company will be demonstrating the T7 DPU Emulation Platform at the Flash Memory Summit (August 2-4, 2022).

The T7 DPU Emulation Platform supports a 5U chassis that connects to a server host via a PCIe ribbon cable. It includes a mapping of all T7 logic gates, supports the Linux boot process for running applications, and the host software of T7 predecessors, T5 & T6, as-is, thus demonstrating the ability of customers to leverage prior software investment. T7 Emulation Platform delivers an aggregate of 40 Gigabit Ethernet (40GbE) aggregate bandwidth via 4X10GbE or 2X40GbE connectivity options. The T7 Emulation Platform for software development is available to Chelsio T7 Early Access customers.

The T7 Emulation Platform fully validates T6 software operation on T7 to enable a high degree confidence in a continued first silicon to production experience similar to earlier generation T5 and T6 ASICs. During the Flash Memory Summit, Chelsio will demonstrate the following T7 Emulation Platform capabilities that illustrate how T7 adapter and ASIC solutions offer high-speed Ethernet storage networking complement solid state storage technologies in the company's booth (# 635):

100G Kernel and User Space NVMe/TCP Using Chelsio TOE for low-latency access to NVMe SSD storage.

iWARP RDMA for enabling NVMe Over Fabrics-based network access with industry leading high-performance and low latency.

iSCSI Protocol Offload-based access to flash storage with extremely high throughput and IOPs.

Chelsio TCP Offload Engine (TOE) which offloads the processing of TCP/IP protocol stack from the server host for high-performance, low overhead network communications.

NVMe/TCP with Chelsio TOE using the protocol data unit (PDU) interface for highly efficient, low-latency access to NVMe SSD storage.

Memory-free Server Offload functions optimized for datacenter networking applications.

T6 legacy mode software running on T7 for iSCSI, iWARP, TOE, NIC, NVMe/TCP.

"T7 embodies a major leap in the level of functionality of our products and provides a generalized solution for our OEM partners in the cloud, server and storage markets for fully addressing the challenges of efficient data processing and movement with the confidence of having several generations of offload products in production," stated Kianoosh Naghshineh, CEO at Chelsio Communications.

"The Chelsio T7 DPU is a new type of I/O processor optimized to process data-centric workloads offloading server CPU overhead of software-defined networking, storage, security and other cloud-native services while boosting application performance," said Greg Schulz, Sr. Analyst Server StorageIO. "The T7 Emulation Platform is a milestone in broad-based deployment of Chelsio T7 DPU."

Availability

The T7 DPU Emulation Platform for software development is available to early access customers. T7 DPU ASICs will be sampling in 4Q22 and, similar to T5 and T6, and is expected to be in production on first silicon within one quarter. Please contact Chelsio for more information.

About Chelsio Communications, Inc.

Chelsio is a recognized leader in high performance (1/10/25/40/50/100/200/400Gb) Ethernet adapters for networking and storage within virtualized enterprise datacenters, public and private hyperscale clouds, and cluster computing environments. With a clear emphasis on performance and delivering the only robust offload solution, as opposed to simple speeds and feeds, Chelsio has set itself apart from the competition. The Chelsio Unified Wire DPU fully offloads all protocol traffic, providing no-compromise performance with high packet processing capacity, sub-microsecond hardware latency and high bandwidth. Visit the company at www.chelsio.com and follow the company on Twitter and Facebook.

