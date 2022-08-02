Fives launches trailblazing new product: North American EcoFornax™ SLEx

Lean Premix burner technology that delivers simplicity & NOx reduction to Process Heating

CLEVELAND, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fives has formally released its newest, patented, low-NOx burner solution for process heating and oxidation applications. The North American EcoFornax™ SLEx incorporates innovative air/fuel mixing technology, engineered to deliver a stable, compact, medium velocity flame with low-NOx emissions. The single air and gas connections are designed to make burner installation and tuning easy. As the industry drives towards more environmentally conscious processes, Fives is ready to provide cutting-edge emissions reduction technology—reaching less than 30 ppm NOx emissions with this burner alone. The North American EcoFornax™ SLEx has been implemented and proven in industry applications such as:

Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers

Air Heaters

Process Heaters

Direct Fired Rotaries

Aluminum Homogenizers

and More

During testing, the burner was applauded for its seven burner sizes, covering a large range of capacities that extend from 0.6 to 18.6 MMBtu/h HHV, operating at nominal 40% excess air. Stephan Paech, President and CEO of Fives North American Combustion states: "Emission reductions is one of our key drivers and this burner was extensively tested in our Cleveland laboratory to exceed the technological needs of our customers." At design capacity, the burners can operate across a wide ratio range from 20% excess fuel to 90% excess air—with an even more expansive range at lower capacities. Its versatility and compatibility with hard refractory or fiber wall lined furnaces, makes the EcoFornaxTM SLEx the simple and sustainable solution for process heating systems. To learn more about this advancement in burner technology, visit https://fivesna.group/SLEx.

About Fives

As an industrial engineering Group with a heritage of over 200 years, Fives designs and supplies machines, process equipment and production lines for the world's largest industrial players in various sectors such as steel, aluminum, forge, heat treat, aerospace and manufacturing industries, like cement, energy, logistics and glass.

The effectiveness of its R&D programs enables Fives to design forward-thinking solutions that anticipate industrials' needs in terms of profitability, performance, quality, safety and respect for the environment.

In 2020, Fives achieved a turnover of €1.6 billion and employed more than 8,000 people in about thirty countries

