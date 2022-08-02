SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds HSBI, EGY, ONEM, and HNGR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (OTC: HSBI)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (OTC: HSBI), in connection with HSBI's proposed acquisition by The First Bancshares, Inc. ("First Bancshares"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, HSBI shareholders will receive 0.965 shares of First Bancshares common stock for each HSBI share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $28.07 based upon First Bancshares's August 1, 2022 closing price of $29.09. If you own HSBI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hsbi

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY), in connection with EGY's proposed acquisition of TransGlobe Energy Corporation ("TransGlobe"). Under the merger agreement, EGY will acquire each TransGlobe share for 0.6727 of an EGY common share, leaving EGY shareholders owning approximately 54.5% and TransGlobe shareholders owning approximately 45.5% of the combined company upon closing of the transaction. If you own EGY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/egy

One Medical (NASDAQ: ONEM )

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of One Medical (NASDAQ: ONEM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of ONEM by Amazon.com, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ONEM shareholders will receive $18.00 in cash for each share of ONEM common stock owned. If you own ONEM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/onem-1

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR), in connection with the proposed acquisition of HNGR by Patient Square Capital. Under the terms of the merger agreement, HNGR shareholders will receive $18.75 in cash for each share of HNGR common stock owned. If you own HNGR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hngr

