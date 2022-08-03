AMERCO REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

RENO, Nev., August 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to common shareholders for its first quarter ended June 30, 2022, of $334.0 million, or $17.03 per share, compared with net earnings of $345.2 million, or $17.60 per share, for the same period last year.
"Customers have choices. We are doing our best to hang on to every customer and serve them well," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "We are watching costs closely. We are still a long way off from normalizing our rental equipment investments."
Highlights of First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results
- Self-moving equipment rental revenues increased $55.4 million, or 5.4% for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Revenue per transaction for our In-Town and one-way markets increased. Compared to the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, trucks, trailers and towing devices in the rental fleet.
- Self-storage revenues increased $35.8 million, or 26.0% for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The average monthly number of occupied units during the quarter increased by 19%, or 81,900 units, compared to the same quarter last year. Our reported occupancy of all properties regardless of length of time in the portfolio increased 5% to 85% for the first quarter. The occupancy ratio for the subset of these properties that have been stabilized at 80% for the last 24 months increased 1% to 98% during the quarter. The growth in revenues and square feet rented comes from a combination of occupancy gains at existing locations, the addition of new capacity to the portfolio and from an improvement in average revenue per occupied foot. Over the last twelve months, we have added approximately 5.0 million net rentable square feet to the self-storage portfolio with approximately 1.5 million square feet of that coming online during the first quarter of fiscal 2023.
- Sales of self-moving and self-storage products and services increased $4.5 million, or 4.3% compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2022 due to increased sales of hitches, moving supplies and propane.
- For the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2022, depreciation, net of gains on sales decreased $7.9 million. Depreciation expense on the rental equipment fleet decreased $0.1 million to $126.5 million. Net gains on the sales of rental trucks increased $14.0 million from an increase in resale values. All other depreciation increased $6.2 million to $51.6 million.
- For the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2022 gross rental equipment capital expenditures were approximately $351 million compared with approximately $310 million. Proceeds from sales of rental equipment were $156 million compared with $176 million. Spending on real estate related acquisitions and development were approximately $278 million compared with $184 million, respectively.
- Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $32.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with the same period last year due to preventative maintenance resulting from higher fleet activity combined with a slowdown in the rotation of new equipment into the fleet and older equipment out of the fleet. The addition of new equipment has been affected by delays at our original equipment manufacturers.
- Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment decreased $1.4 million compared with the same period last year. Total revenues increased $130.3 million and total costs and expenses increased $131.7 million.
- Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage segment was $3,087.5 million at June 30, 2022 compared with $2,723.2 million at March 31, 2022.
- We are holding our 16th Annual Virtual Analyst and Investor meeting on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. Arizona Time (2 p.m. Eastern). This is an opportunity to interact directly with Company representatives through a live video webcast on amerco.com. A brief presentation by the Company will be followed by a question-and-answer session.
AMERCO will hold its investor call for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (11 a.m. Eastern). The call will be broadcast live over the Internet at www.amerco.com. To hear a simulcast of the call, or a replay, visit www.amerco.com.
AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.
Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 895,000 rentable storage units and 76.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.
Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect AMERCO's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which is on file with the SEC.
Report on Business Operations
Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022.
Quarter Ended June 30,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Self-moving equipment rentals
$
1,090,775
$
1,035,377
Self-storage revenues
173,177
137,393
Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales
109,351
104,885
Property management fees
9,139
8,449
Life insurance premiums
25,781
28,705
Property and casualty insurance premiums
19,972
16,869
Net investment and interest income
33,573
34,999
Other revenue
136,072
106,179
Consolidated revenue
$
1,597,840
$
1,472,856
Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022.
Quarter Ended June 30,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Moving and storage
Revenues
$
1,523,598
$
1,393,254
Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries
481,617
482,995
Property and casualty insurance
Revenues
23,082
23,456
Earnings from operations
8,351
9,232
Life insurance
Revenues
54,103
58,659
Earnings from operations
1,573
2,366
Eliminations
Revenues
(2,943)
(2,513)
Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries
(382)
(385)
Consolidated Results
Revenues
1,597,840
1,472,856
Earnings from operations
491,159
494,208
The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:
Quarter Ended June 30,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except occupancy rate)
Unit count as of June 30
620
553
Square footage as of June 30
51,845
46,847
Average monthly number of units occupied
518
436
Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count
84.5 %
79.7 %
Average monthly square footage occupied
44,847
38,671
AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
June 30,
March 31,
2022
2022
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,098,271
$
2,704,137
Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net
219,574
229,343
Inventories and parts, net
164,579
158,888
Prepaid expenses
231,714
236,915
Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities
2,669,986
2,893,399
Investments, other
557,124
543,755
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net
129,568
103,828
Other assets
53,477
60,409
Right of use assets – financing, net
568,223
620,824
Right of use assets – operating, net
72,538
74,382
Related party assets
45,190
47,851
7,810,244
7,673,731
Property, plant and equipment, at cost:
Land
1,354,587
1,283,142
Buildings and improvements
6,154,373
5,974,639
Furniture and equipment
858,094
846,132
Rental trailers and other rental equipment
671,880
615,679
Rental trucks
4,873,554
4,638,814
13,912,488
13,358,406
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(3,891,128)
(3,732,556)
Total property, plant and equipment, net
10,021,360
9,625,850
Total assets
$
17,831,604
$
17,299,581
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
722,617
$
677,785
Notes, loans and finance leases payable, net
6,232,564
6,022,497
Operating lease liabilities
72,277
74,197
Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable
988,030
978,254
Liabilities from investment contracts
2,374,250
2,336,238
Other policyholders' funds and liabilities
11,999
10,812
Deferred income
63,647
49,157
Deferred income taxes, net
1,292,369
1,265,358
Total liabilities
11,757,753
11,414,298
Common stock
10,497
10,497
Additional paid-in capital
453,819
453,819
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(89,246)
46,384
Retained earnings
6,376,431
6,052,233
Cost of common stock in treasury, net
(525,653)
(525,653)
Cost of preferred stock in treasury, net
(151,997)
(151,997)
Total stockholders' equity
6,073,851
5,885,283
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
17,831,604
$
17,299,581
AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
Quarter Ended June 30,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Revenues:
Self-moving equipment rentals
$
1,090,775
$
1,035,377
Self-storage revenues
173,177
137,393
Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales
109,351
104,885
Property management fees
9,139
8,449
Life insurance premiums
25,781
28,705
Property and casualty insurance premiums
19,972
16,869
Net investment and interest income
33,573
34,999
Other revenue
136,072
106,179
Total revenues
1,597,840
1,472,856
Costs and expenses:
Operating expenses
733,167
614,529
Commission expenses
118,493
113,149
Cost of sales
79,671
69,915
Benefits and losses
44,100
47,298
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
7,672
8,823
Lease expense
7,475
7,647
Depreciation, net of gains on disposals
113,796
121,717
Net (gains) losses on disposal of real estate
2,307
(4,430)
Total costs and expenses
1,106,681
978,648
Earnings from operations
491,159
494,208
Other components of net periodic benefit costs
(304)
(280)
Interest expense
(49,799)
(39,178)
Pretax earnings
441,056
454,750
Income tax expense
(107,054)
(109,575)
Earnings available to common stockholders
$
334,002
$
345,175
Basic and diluted earnings per common stock
$
17.03
$
17.60
Weighted average common stock outstanding: Basic and diluted
19,607,788
19,607,788
NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE
As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to Right of use assets - financing, net ("ROU-financing"). As of June 30, 2022, the balance of ROU-financing also includes the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during fiscal 2023. The tables below show adjusted PPE as of June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, by including the ROU-financing. The assets included in ROU-financing are not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement.
June 30,
March 31,
2022
2022
June 30,
ROU Assets
Property,
Property,
2022
Financing
Adjusted
Adjusted
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Property, plant and equipment, at cost
Land
$
1,354,587
$
-
$
1,354,587
$
1,283,142
Buildings and improvements
6,154,373
-
6,154,373
5,974,639
Furniture and equipment
858,094
14,731
872,825
860,863
Rental trailers and other rental equipment
671,880
159,618
831,498
785,193
Rental trucks
4,873,554
1,044,124
5,917,678
5,753,062
Subtotal
13,912,488
1,218,473
15,130,961
14,656,899
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(3,891,128)
(650,250)
(4,541,378)
(4,410,225)
Total property, plant and equipment, net
$
10,021,360
$
568,223
$
10,589,583
$
10,246,674
March 31,
2022
March 31,
ROU Assets
Property,
2022
Financing
Adjusted
(In thousands)
Property, plant and equipment, at cost
Land
$
1,283,142
$
-
$
1,283,142
Buildings and improvements
5,974,639
-
5,974,639
Furniture and equipment
846,132
14,731
860,863
Rental trailers and other rental equipment
615,679
169,514
785,193
Rental trucks
4,638,814
1,114,248
5,753,062
Subtotal
13,358,406
1,298,493
14,656,899
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(3,732,556)
(677,669)
(4,410,225)
Total property, plant and equipment, net
$
9,625,850
$
620,824
$
10,246,674
